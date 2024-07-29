Vegan ice creams to try this summer
Plant-based frozen desserts are growing fast and bursting with flavour
"It is a truth (almost) universally acknowledged that an awful lot of vegan ice cream tastes like it was made by people who hate vegans," said Rebecca Flint Marx in Eater.
There are "exponentially more" dairy-free options than there were five years ago, she said, but "quantity, alas, does not necessarily mean quality".
We may be in the midst of a "vegan ice cream golden age", said Mace Dent Johnson in The New York Times. But this does not, by any stretch, mean that all brands are "created equal".
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
As plant-based frozen desserts go mainstream (even McDonald's is trialling a vegan ice cream at selected stores across the UK), here are five of the best tubs to sink your spoon into this summer.
Ben and Jerry's
Like its dairy counterpart, Ben and Jerry's vegan Phish Food is an indulgent mix of chocolate ice cream, marshmallow, caramel swirls and fudge fish. Also like the original, said Eater, it is "very, very difficult to stop eating". The almond milk base is velvety and smooth; of all the plant-based options I tasted, this one "came closest to approximating dairy ice cream".
Swedish Glace
I was "delighted" to discover a vegan ice cream that had "all the soft, creamy qualities of the classic soft-serve vanilla ice cream", said Fiona Logan on BBC Good Food. Made with soy and vanilla seeds, Swedish Glace is perfect served on a wafer cone. "We guarantee no one will guess it's vegan."
Booja-Booja
If you haven't yet tried Booja-Booja then "be careful", warned Thea Everett in Delicious. "Like us, you might become obsessed with the vegan chocolate brand" that's branched into ice cream. Ideal for keeping in the freezer for an easy "dinner party pudding", there are several flavours to choose from including caramel pecan praline and cookie dough.
Mochi Ice Cream
The Japan Centre's frozen version of mochi (a traditional steamed rice cake) is well worth trying, said Delicious. Available in a tasty vegan chocolate, miso and cookie dough flavour, the rice dough wrapper remains unfrozen so you still get the "essential chewiness" as you bite into the silky smooth ice cream centre.
Jude's
"When ice cream urges call," said Abha Shah in the London Evening Standard, Jude's plant-based options will "hit the spot". The family-run brand's vegan desserts are made with a coconut base and come in several "crowd-pleasing" flavours, from chocolate brownie to salted caramel.
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Irenie Forshaw is a features writer at The Week, covering arts, culture and travel. She began her career in journalism at Leeds University, where she wrote for the student newspaper, The Gryphon, before working at The Guardian and The New Statesman Group. Irenie then became a senior writer at Elite Traveler, where she oversaw The Experts column.
-
Donald Trump's bitcoin obsession
The Explainer Former president's crypto conversion a 'classic Trumpian transactional relationship', partly driven by ego-boosting NFTs
By The Week UK Published
-
How to do F1: British Grand Prix 2025
The Week Recommends One of the biggest events of the motorsports calendar is back and better than ever
By Rebekah Evans, The Week UK Published
-
South Sudan's basketball stars
Under the Radar Men's national team qualified for Olympics against the odds and are now inspiring a new generation of players
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
-
TV to watch in August, from 'Kaos' to 'The Umbrella Academy'
The Week Recommends A docuseries about Black Hollywood, a new show from the creator of 'Scrubs' and a contemporary spin on Greek mythology
By Anya Jaremko-Greenwold, The Week US Published
-
7 dreamy products to help you sleep better on vacation
The Week Recommends Don't snooze on these sleep aids
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US Published
-
Leonora Carrington: Rebel Visionary – an exhibition of 'unearthly delights'
The 'captivating' show features over 70 pieces spanning everything from paintings to tapestries
By The Week UK Published
-
Patrick Bishop picks his five favourite books
The acclaimed historian chooses works by Ernest Hemingway, Richard Cobb and more
By The Week UK Published
-
Lady in the Lake: 'brooding' murder-mystery casts 'a potent spell'
Natalie Portman gives a 'scene-stealing' show in period thriller
By The Week UK Published
-
Red Speedo: a 'darkly comic' doping drama
The Week Recommends Lucas Hnath's play stars Finn Cole as a 'reptilian' swimmer determined to win at all costs
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published
-
One Aldwych: where London's creative spirit takes centre stage
The Week Recommends This five-star Covent Garden hotel is the epitome of elegant independence
By Julia O'Driscoll, The Week UK Published
-
Have a seaside escape in Newport, Rhode Island
The Week Recommends For the quintessential New England experience, head to the Classic Coast
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US Published