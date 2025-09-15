Cider farms to visit this autumn

Summer might be over but now is a great time to start planning a visit to a cider farm. The orchards are laden with fruit, which means harvest season is fast approaching.

From the rolling hills of Somerset to the rugged Welsh mountains, the UK is home to plenty of farms offering tours, tastings and, of course, buckets of cider. Here are some of our favourites.

Dunham Apples, Greater Manchester

This “tranquil spot” is a short drive out of Manchester, just west of Altrincham, said Manchester Evening News . The 20-acre orchard is home to an on-site farm that makes fresh juices and ciders. There’s also a shop and tea room where visitors can enjoy homemade cakes and wood-fired pizzas. Best of all, in October Dunham is hosting an apple festival, where guests can hand-pick apples in the orchard before heading to the pressing station to make fresh apple juice. Afterwards, stop by at the Apple Barn to sample the array of refreshing ciders.

dunhamapples.co.uk

The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

Welsh Mountain Cider, Powys

Sitting more than 1,000 feet above sea level in the Cambrian Mountains, this six-acre cider farm is the highest in the UK. Tours and tastings focus on the minimal intervention approach to farming and “natural fermentation methods” at the heart of the cider-making process, said The Sunday Times . Guests will also have a chance to stroll through the sprawling “museum orchard”, which is home to more than 450 varieties of apple and 50 varieties of pear. Enjoy the “fabulous surrounding countryside” and make a weekend of it by pitching up at the “no-frills” campsite.

welshmountaincider.com

Burrow Hill Cider, Somerset

This 250-acre farm at the base of Burrow Hill in Somerset has been making cider for more than 200 years. It’s a “picturesque” setting to spend an afternoon, said Stylist . On Saturdays from April until October you’ll find the “iconic cider bus” serving a range of ciders and cocktails (“when it’s not partying at Glasto, of course”), with live music and food trucks. Visitors can also join a guided tour and tasting, which ends in the bonded warehouse where the farm’s brandy is matured. Be sure to amble up to the top of Burrow Hill to take in the magnificent views.

somersetciderbrandy.com

Saxby’s Cider, Northamptonshire

Once known for his sausages, Saxby’s head cider maker “switched out pork for pints” over a decade ago and hasn’t looked back, said Stylist. “Now, the only remnants of his butcher past is the smiling pig on the front of the bottles.” Tours are available through to October and include a (weather permitting) trailer ride through the orchards and cider tasting. Drop by at the taproom afterwards for more cider, quiz nights and live music.

saxbyscider.co.uk