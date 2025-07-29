The best campsites in the UK
Pitch your tent in one of these stunning camping spots and reconnect with nature
There's something magical about camping – from waking up early to watch the sun rise to roasting marshmallows around a fire and chatting late into the evening. Spending a few nights under canvas is a memorable (and affordable) way to reconnect with nature. Here are some of the best spots around the UK.
Four Winds Camping, Cambridgeshire
This flat camping field in the fens near Cambridge is "perfect for timid first timers", said The Telegraph. The site is "small and friendly" and, over the summer, you can pre-book barbecue platters on Friday evenings, so "dinner is taken care of while you busy yourself with pegs". Make the most of the "peaceful riverside setting", and hire a canoe for a fun day out.
fourwindsleisure.com
Wowo, East Sussex
Located a short drive from Sussex's "must-see" Bluebell Railway, this five-field campsite has "thought of everything", said Alicia Miller in The Times. Expect "fun workshops ranging from potion-making to archery", fire pits for marshmallow toasting, and "food vans serving fish and chips". There's even a "wild spa" with a sauna, and a dedicated space with Wi-Fi "if you need to check emails".
wowo.co.uk
Henry's Campsite, Cornwall
All of the pitches are different at this "endearing, eccentric" site on the "wild" Lizard Peninsula, said Caroline Mills in The Times. Some are in fields with sweeping sea views, while others are "sheltered behind dry-stone walls or exotic plants". The campsite has "freewheeling vibe" and is open all-year round but gets busy over summer, so you'll need to book well in advance.
henryscampsite.co.uk
Cider Farm, Dorset
This adults-only campsite is set amid "3,000 apple trees" on a cider farm near Bridport, said The Guardian. Each tent is nestled in its own row of trees, ensuring privacy if you want it, but there's also a communal barbecue and pizza oven, and food trucks visit each weekend. "Best of all is the tasting room, which serves at least 12 types of homemade cider."
dorsetnectar.co.uk
Three Cliffs Bay, Glamorgan
Nestled in the "verdant" Gower National Landscape above a "golden beach and glassy cove", Tree Cliffs Bay is "easily one of the most tropical corners of Wales", said Alicia Miller in The Times. As well as "grassy" pitches overlooking the bay, the campsite is home to "dog-friendly glamping yurts" and bell tents with "proper beds and barbecues". Be sure to bring wetsuits for the kids; you'll "struggle" to tear them away from the beach.
threecliffsbay.com
Wild Orcadian, Orkney
"You can't get much further from the urban sprawl than the Orkney Islands", said The Independent. This friendly campsite is the perfect place to "escape the rat race", and really unwind. Ideal for foodies, Wild Orcadian is "half campsite, half kitchen garden", and features a communal kitchen area with an honesty shop selling organic farm produce, "grown just metres away".
wildorcadian.co.uk
