Europe's most beautiful campsites

From wild camping to luxury glamping, these magnificent spots are the perfect setting for a nature-filled break

Naeroyfjord fjord in Norway.
The shores of Nærøyfjord make a 'spectacular' camping spot
(Image credit: Alamy / Claudio Vidrich)
By
published

Few things are as peaceful as falling asleep listening to the wind rustling through the trees or the pattering of raindrops on canvas. A camping trip is a great way to reconnect with nature – without breaking the bank. Here are some of the most gorgeous campsites in Europe.

Šenkova Domačija Farm, Slovenia

