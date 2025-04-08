Europe's most beautiful campsites
From wild camping to luxury glamping, these magnificent spots are the perfect setting for a nature-filled break
Few things are as peaceful as falling asleep listening to the wind rustling through the trees or the pattering of raindrops on canvas. A camping trip is a great way to reconnect with nature – without breaking the bank. Here are some of the most gorgeous campsites in Europe.
Šenkova Domačija Farm, Slovenia
This "scenic" campsite is nestled within the Kamnik-Savinja Alps near the border of Austria, said The Guardian. Dating back to 1517, the medieval farmstead is enveloped by "pastures and peaks", and has just 25 pitches (including 10 for tents) in a tranquil meadow shaded by ash trees. Campers can toast marshmallows around the communal campfires and grab a bite to eat at the on-site restaurant or shop. Days are easy to fill, exploring the network of surrounding trails by foot or taking one of the farm's resident horses for a longer trek into the mountains.
pitchup.com
Dyrdal Gard, Nærøyfjord, Norway
"You won't find a more spectacular place to camp than this", said National Geographic. Listed as a Unesco world heritage site, Nærøyfjord (pictured above), is Norway's narrowest fjord, flanked by "towering cliffs" and cascading waterfalls. Wild camping on the shores is permitted but the "sheer-sided topography" means it can be tricky finding a pitch, so it's worth booking a "proper campsite" like Dyrdal Gard for when you arrive, before venturing further afield.
naeroyfjordencamping.no
Camping Arolla, Switzerland
At 1,950 metres above sea level in the heart of the Swiss Alps, Camping Arolla is Europe's highest campsite. As you would expect, the views are "sensational", said The Guardian. Guests can choose between camping or glamping, and there's a shop selling organic produce along with a "help-yourself herb garden". Hiking is the "name of the game" here, with an array of routes to choose from, including shorter journeys to alpine huts for lunch and demanding trails exploring the Matterhorn.
en.camping-arolla.ch
Le Marais Sauvage, France
Sunny days at Le Marais Sauvage can be filled with "boating, bird watching and butterfly spotting", said The Independent. Situated in southern Vendée, by a stream in the tranquil Marais Poitevin nature reserve, the family-friendly campsite welcomes tents, caravans and motorhomes. Nearby you'll find the charming village of Le Mazeau where you can "pick up fresh croissants and baguettes".
camping-le-marais-sauvage.fr
Quinta Viana, Portugal
Located in a river valley "shaded by eucalyptus forest", this family-owned campsite, not far from Porto, is perfect for those seeking a peaceful break, said The Independent. With only nine bookings at any one time, you won't have to worry about crowds. Unwind in the "flower-filled gardens", go for a dip in the saltwater pool or take a trip to the coast to swim in the sea and "hike through the sand dunes". Bliss.
pitchup.com
Forest Days Glamping, Spain
It's easy to forget "buzzy" Barcelona is just an hour away from this remote retreat in the foothills of the Catalan Pyrenees, said The Telegraph. Forest Days is home to just four "rustic but comfy" bell tents with super-king comfy mattresses and eclectic handmade furnishings. There is plenty to keep you entertained nearby, from wild swimming in the Aigua d'Ora river to hiking through the shady forest trails.
forestdaysglamping.com
