Pocket mixology: the best canned cocktails

For bar-quality drinks without the hassle of assembling an at-home mixology kit, canned cocktails are a gift. Ideal for sipping on the go or bundling into your bag for a trip just about anywhere (festivals, camping trips, picnics… the list goes on), pre-mixed cocktails are having a moment.

Marks & Spencer's classic "gin in a tin" has long been the "go-to choice" when it comes to ready-to-drink cocktails, said Joel Harrison in The Telegraph. The British retailer has been expanding its offering and, this year alone, expects to sell 14.6 million cans. But there has also been a slew of smaller brands cropping up in recent years including London's Moth Drinks and Blake Lively's newly released Betty Booze range.

While "we're not knocking a trusty G&T tinny", said Abha Shah in the London Evening Standard, brands are increasingly going the "extra mile", adding "innovative and exotic" offerings to their pre-mixed can collections.

Tequila is "without a doubt the ongoing gem of the spirits world", said The Telegraph, and many of the top brands have leapt on the "trending drink of the summer": the Paloma, a heady mix of tequila, lime juice and grapefruit soda.

Here are some of the most refreshing canned cocktails to try this summer.

Whitebox: Pocket Negroni

At just 100ml, this "dinky" negroni is among the smallest canned cocktails out there, but it "packs an almighty punch", said The Telegraph. A refreshing blend of Porter's gin, sweet vermouth and bitter aperitif, the flavours are expertly balanced; it's no surprise the company was founded by a team of "world-class" bartenders.

£60, box of 12, whiteboxcocktails.com

Mixtons: Spicy Melons

"Move over spicy margarita," said the London Evening Standard, "there's a new thirst-busting sheriff in town". Mixtons' Spicy Melons is "sweeter and less acidic" than the classic cocktail: the hint of watermelon is perfect for balancing out the tequila and chilli kick.

£42, box of 12, mixtons.com

M&S: Marksologist Pink Grapefruit Paloma

Delivering a "kick" despite its tiny size, M&S's newly released paloma mixes tequila, pink grapefruit liqueur, pink grapefruit juice and agave syrup, said Daisy Lester in The Independent. It's a "holiday in a can", ideal for drinks in the park or a trip to the beach.

£3.50 per can, ocado.com

Served: Lime Hard Seltzer

Co-founded by popstar Ellie Goulding, Served set up shop just as hard seltzers were exploding in popularity, said The Telegraph. The brand's lime hard seltzer is a "slightly more health-conscious" cocktail that's essentially "alcoholic sparkling water with a flavoursome twist" and is made with "wonky" limes that would otherwise have been binned.

£27, box of 12, serveddrinks.co.uk

Edinburgh Gin: Rhubarb & Ginger with Ginger Ale

Tonic water is swapped for a "hearty glug" of ginger ale in this "fruit-laden" gin liqueur-based cocktail, said the London Evening Standard. An excellent summer tipple, the sweetness of rhubarb is balanced with a fiery hint of ginger and tang of citrus.

£27, box of 12, edinburghgin.com

Moth Drinks: Margarita

Moth cocktails bring the kind of calibre you would expect to find at a "swanky London bar", said Rob Buckhaven in Metro. The classic margarita can mixes "zesty" notes of fresh lime with "herbaceous" tequila; "the quality of the ingredients is evident on the first sip".

£39, box of 12, mothdrinks.com

Bloody Drinks: Bloody Mary

Bloody Marys have a "Marmite" reputation, said The Independent. Fortunately we love them – and Bloody Drinks' can is "just as tasty as versions quaffed at a bar". Tomato juice is blended with 58 Distillery's triple-distilled vodka, Amontillado sherry, fresh lemon, Lea & Perrins Worcestershire sauce and a dash of Tabasco for a cocktail that's "seasoned to perfection".

£39, box of 12, bloodydrinks.co.uk