Pocket mixology: the best canned cocktails

From hard seltzers made with 'wonky' limes to melon-flavoured spicy margaritas, these are the most refreshing pre-mixed tins

Cans of hard seltzer in water.
Brands are adding 'innovative and exotic' offerings to their pre-mixed cocktail collections
(Image credit: Getty Images / Newsday LLC)
By
published

For bar-quality drinks without the hassle of assembling an at-home mixology kit, canned cocktails are a gift. Ideal for sipping on the go or bundling into your bag for a trip just about anywhere (festivals, camping trips, picnics… the list goes on), pre-mixed cocktails are having a moment.

Marks & Spencer's classic "gin in a tin" has long been the "go-to choice" when it comes to ready-to-drink cocktails, said Joel Harrison in The Telegraph. The British retailer has been expanding its offering and, this year alone, expects to sell 14.6 million cans. But there has also been a slew of smaller brands cropping up in recent years including London's Moth Drinks and Blake Lively's newly released Betty Booze range.

Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK

Irenie Forshaw is a features writer at The Week, covering arts, culture and travel. She began her career in journalism at Leeds University, where she wrote for the student newspaper, The Gryphon, before working at The Guardian and The New Statesman Group. Irenie then became a senior writer at Elite Traveler, where she oversaw The Experts column.

