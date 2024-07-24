Paloma recipe: the cocktail of the summer
This refreshing drink balances the fresh and fizzy taste of grapefruit soda with a subtle flavour of smooth tequila
In celebration of National Tequila Day, PATRÓN has shared its take on the classic Paloma, the drink of the summer, offering a citrussy-sweet taste. Easy to make at home, this is a refreshing cocktail perfect to sip while the sun sets.
Ingredients
- 45ml Patrón Reposado
- 90ml Fresh grapefruit juice
- 15ml Agave syrup (1:1)
- 15ml Fresh-squeezed lime juice
- 30ml Sparkling water
- 1 pinch of salt
- + Grapefruit slice for garnish
- + Salt rim (optional)
Method
- Combine all ingredients except sparkling water in a shaker tin and stir
- Strain onto fresh ice in a sugar and salt-rimmed Collins glass
- Top with sparkling water and garnish with a grapefruit wedge
