Beyond butter: quirky spreads to jazz up your toast

From coffee paste to black sesame praliné, these tasty toppings are shaking up the spreads market

Toast with butter.
A new generation of bakers are elevating the 'humble slice'
"It may not look wholly appetising, but this dark paste could be the future of coffee," said Jonathan Wells in The Telegraph. The "thick, glossy" mixture in question – one that comes in a tube and is similar in appearance to Marmite – is actually a blend of ground coffee, coffee extract, sugar, water and naturally fermented xanthan gum.

Swiss hikers Alexander Häberlin and Philippe Greinacher came up with the idea for the quirky spread while climbing Mont Fort in 2023 after getting "fed up with carrying bulky coffee-making equipment" on their expeditions. Once home, the pair "knocked together a prototype in their kitchen" for No Normal Coffee.

Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK

Irenie Forshaw is a features writer at The Week, covering arts, culture and travel. She began her career in journalism at Leeds University, where she wrote for the student newspaper, The Gryphon, before working at The Guardian and The New Statesman Group. Irenie then became a senior writer at Elite Traveler, where she oversaw The Experts column.

