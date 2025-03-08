Marbled tea eggs recipe

Striking eggs make the perfect finger food at parties

marbled tea eggs
Chinese street vendor snack can be perfectly enjoyed at home
(Image credit: Kris Kirkham)
By
published

Known for their striking marbled appearance, tea eggs are sold by street vendors all over China and Hong Kong, said Jeremy Pang. They have a beautifully rich flavour, making them an ideal protein-rich snack at any time. They are also an excellent finger food at parties. If cooked too long, the eggs can become rubbery, so I cook them for five minutes exactly, and then plunge them into a bowl of cold water to stop the cooking. This guarantees deliciously jammy yolks.


Ingredients:

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
The Week UK
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸