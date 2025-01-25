Puntarelle with anchovy recipe
Unique dish bursts with fishy and acidic flavours
Puntarelle, a weird variety of chicory that grows like a head of asparagus spears, defines Roman cuisine for me, said Jacob Kenedy. Served with a punchy anchovy dressing, it makes a typical winter salad – one that is bitter, acidic, fishy and salty. In Rome, puntarelle is often prepared with the aid of a grid of tightly strung wires, through which the leaves are pushed to make julienne strips. I often just cut the spears in half, lengthways – an altogether easier proposition.
Ingredients:
- 1 head puntarelle
- 30g anchovy fillets, preferably filleted at home from 70g salted whole anchovies
- 2 tbsp lemon juice
- 4 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 scant tsp crushed black pepper
- garlic clove, crushed to a paste
Method:
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
- Prepare the puntarelle. Discard the very outer leaves if they look mangy. Pull off all the long inner leaves too – keep these, but strip off the green fronds and keep only the white stalks. Within, you’ll find a cluster of green spears, looking for all the world like the spires of the Emerald City. Cut or snap them off at their bases.
- To prepare the leaf-stalks, cut them into 8cm lengths. Put each one flat on a board and cut through horizontally to the board – separating the leaf rib into two ribbons helps it to curl.
- Cut these lengthways into 3-4mm strips, which you should put into iced water as you go.
- To prepare the central spears like a Roman, slice them lengthways into 3mm slices, then cut these into 3mm-wide batons. Do not discard any less-than-perfect trimmings, as they all taste good. To do it the lazy way, just cut the spears in half, lengthways. Soak with the prepared leaf-stalks in iced water for at least 30 minutes, no more than 8 hours, before dressing.
- To make the dressing, finely chop the anchovy fillets and mix with the lemon juice, oil, pepper and garlic. Toss the well-drained puntarelle in this. Salt will not be necessary, as anchovies have their own.
- This may be the greatest dish known to man. Serve it immediately.
This recipe features on a special menu, "An Italian Winter Garden", a collaboration between Rachel Roddy and Jacob Kenedy, which is available at Bocca di Lupa in London’s Soho until 5 February. For further details, go to boccadilupo.com.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
Alex James chooses his favourite books
The Week Recommends The Blur bassist shares works by Matt Parker, Mick Herron and others
By The Week UK Published
-
Bank of Dave 2: The Loan Ranger – a 'thin' yet 'heart-warming' sequel
Talking Point The second instalment of a local man setting up a community bank sees Rory Kinnear return
By The Week UK Published
-
Michelangelo, Leonardo, Raphael: 'titans of Western art' reunited in 'standout' show
The Week Recommends Exhibition explores the complex artistic landscape of Florence at the turn of the 16th century
By The Week UK Published
-
Kyoto: 'total thrill ride' explores pivotal climate change conference
The Week Recommends Play centres on 'cut-throat diplomacy' surrounding the United Nations
By The Week UK Published
-
Back in Action: Cameron Diaz and Jamie Foxx star in 'highly processed' action film
Talking Point While the 'twist' is predictable, the performances are 'fizzily watchable'
By The Week UK Published
-
A Short History of British Architecture: Simon Jenkins' book 'gallops along'
The Week Recommends Simon Jenkins makes history come to life while describing his own interactions with architecture
By The Week UK Published
-
6 charming homes for the whimsical
Feature Featuring a 1924 factory-turned-loft in San Francisco and a home with custom murals in Yucca Valley
By The Week Staff Published
-
Stacy Horn's 6 favorite works that explore the spectrum of evil
Feature The author recommends works by Kazuo Ishiguro, Anthony Doerr, and more
By The Week US Published