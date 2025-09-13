Simple homemade kimchi recipe
This traditional Korean side dish is crispy, tangy and fiery
Making kimchi in the traditional manner requires a two-stage salting process, said Tim Spector. My simpler version cuts down on time significantly – and I doubt you’ll be able to tell the difference. You can use any whole cabbage, Chinese napa cabbage and/or daikon (Japanese radish) for this recipe.
Ingredients (makes 1 jar)
- 1 cabbage or Chinese napa cabbage
- 1 daikon
- sea salt
- 4 garlic cloves
- 1 bunch spring onions, trimmed and sliced
- 1-2 tbsp Korean chilli flakes (gochugaru)
- 1 tbsp soy sauce
- 1 tbsp fish sauce (or fermented miso paste for vegans)
Method
- Trim the cabbage and cut it into 4-5mm thick slices. Trim and peel the daikon and cut into thin half-moons.
- Weigh those vegetables, tip into a bowl and add 2% salt of the total weight. Using your hands, massage the salt into the veg until they are starting to soften, then cover the bowl and set aside at room temperature for about 4 hours.
- Combine the garlic, spring onions, chilli flakes, soy sauce and fish sauce in a processor and pulse to combine. Add to the vegetables and mix well to coat them. Pack tightly into a clean jar ensuring that the vegetables are submerged beneath the brine. If necessary, add a little 2% brine (i.e. 2g salt for every 100ml water) to cover. Press weights on top and loosely cover with a lid, then leave in a cool, dark place for 5-10 days until fizzy.
- Transfer to the fridge and eat within 1-2 months.
Taken from “Ferment” by Tim Spector.
