Stuart Ralston's bing bread recipe
Chinese-inspired filled flatbread is light and fluffy
This dish, by Michelin-starred chef Stuart Ralston, is inspired by traditional Chinese food typically eaten for lunch. It is served at Noto, an Edinburgh restaurant that has held a Michelin Bib Gourmand (awarded to restaurants offering fine dining at a more affordable price) since 2021.
Ingredients (serves 4-6)
Bread
- 250g plain flour
- 130ml milk
- 20g sugar
- 4g salt
- 7g dry yeast (approx. 1 standard sachet)
- 1 large egg
- 30g chilled unsalted butter
Filling
- 2 spring onions, sliced
- 80g cheddar cheese, cubed
- 100g fried potato, cubed
Method
- In a large mixing bowl, combine flour, sugar, salt and yeast. Steadily add milk while mixing until ingredients start to come together. Beat in the egg and knead until a rough dough forms.
- Gradually add small pieces of the cold butter, kneading each time until it is fully incorporated and the dough is smooth. Cover the bowl and refrigerate overnight.
- The next day, take the chilled dough out of the fridge and let it warm slightly for easier handling. Roll it into a large oval or pizza shape on a floured surface. Scatter fried potato, cheese, and spring onions evenly over the surface.
- Starting from one end, roll the dough up tightly into a log (like a Swiss roll), keeping it firm. Slice the log into 5–6 rolls (about 80–100g each).
- Place rolls on a tray and cover. Let proof at room temperature until doubled in size (about 1–1.5 hours).
- Once risen, heat a non-stick pan over medium heat and add a bit of oil. Pan-fry each roll on both sides until golden brown (a few minutes per side).
- Transfer the rolls to a baking tray and finish in a preheated oven at 180C for 8–10 minutes, or until cheese is melted and bubbling.
- Plate the warm bing bread rolls.
