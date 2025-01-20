Why trout is the new salmon

Oven-roasted, hot-smoked or topping a jacket potato, trout is winning favour over salmon for its sustainability and delicate flavour

Trout fillets on a slate slab, with herbs, spices and lemon wedges
'A more eco-friendly option': trout is reared in chalkwater streams, rather than open-net pens
(Image credit: Alamy / Andrew Perris)
By
published

Smoked-salmon blinis and "dill-laden gravadlax" have long been a "party staple" but, in recent years, it's trout that's had a "surge in popularity" among professional chefs and home cooks, said Tomé Morrissy-Swan in The Observer.

Sales of trout have leapt by 36% year-on-year at Waitrose, far outstripping the store's 10% increase in salmon sales. Raw trout saw the largest rise, up more than 60%, according to figures cited by the paper. And, at Ocado, trout sales have risen by 54% in the past year, compared to 9% for salmon.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK

Irenie Forshaw is a features writer at The Week, covering arts, culture and travel. She began her career in journalism at Leeds University, where she wrote for the student newspaper, The Gryphon, before working at The Guardian and The New Statesman Group. Irenie then became a senior writer at Elite Traveler, where she oversaw The Experts column.

Latest