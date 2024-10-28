The jacket potato renaissance

The humble spud is enjoying renewed attention, spurred by the cost-of-living crisis and office etiquette

Baked potatoes with butter on a white plate.
Office workers are swapping pricey focaccia sandwiches for jacket potatoes
By
published

"Ping! It's the noise that is echoing through office canteens around the country," said Hannah Evans in The Times. "The sound of colleagues zapping the latest thrifty lunch craze in the microwave: jacket potatoes."

While the humble carb has admittedly long been a "British culinary staple", office workers have recently caught on to the fact that as well as being an easy dinner option on a chilly winter evening, jacket potatoes also make an excellent low-cost packed lunch option.



Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK

Irenie Forshaw is a features writer at The Week, covering arts, culture and travel. She began her career in journalism at Leeds University, where she wrote for the student newspaper, The Gryphon, before working at The Guardian and The New Statesman Group. Irenie then became a senior writer at Elite Traveler, where she oversaw The Experts column.

