The jacket potato renaissance
The humble spud is enjoying renewed attention, spurred by the cost-of-living crisis and office etiquette
"Ping! It's the noise that is echoing through office canteens around the country," said Hannah Evans in The Times. "The sound of colleagues zapping the latest thrifty lunch craze in the microwave: jacket potatoes."
While the humble carb has admittedly long been a "British culinary staple", office workers have recently caught on to the fact that as well as being an easy dinner option on a chilly winter evening, jacket potatoes also make an excellent low-cost packed lunch option.
Not only are they fast, taking just five minutes in the microwave, they are relatively odour free, making them "one of the least offensive things to eat at your desk". Jacket potatoes are also incredibly "versatile"; when it comes to toppings you can go far beyond the basics, bringing "genuinely delicious accompaniments" that can be "assembled at your desk".
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
As people continue to "grapple with increased living costs", many of us are turning to jacket potatoes in a "bid to save money", said The Telegraph. A recent survey by plant-based cheese company Nurishh found that 88% of respondents had swapped expensive shop-bought sushi and salads for homemade alternatives, and 62% were specifically embracing the baked potato. The most popular fillings reported in the survey were cheese, cheese and beans, and butter, said Josh Barrie in London's Evening Standard. "And to think the British cuisine used to have a reputation for blandness."
In the midst of the cost-of-living crisis, it's hardly surprising that people are swapping "£12 focaccia sandwiches" for the "classic" jacket potato. The starchy vegetable has long been "overdue for a renaissance".
The best varieties of potato for a perfectly "fluffy" interior are Maris Piper and King Edward, said Evans in The Times. Ideally, you want to combine a protein source with "something creamy to bring all the elements together" like sour cream, Greek yoghurt or tahini. And be sure to fill your desk drawer with an "array of hot sauces and spices" to liven things up.
"There's no denying jacket potatoes are one of life's simple pleasures", said Anna Berrill in The Guardian, but if "tuna mayo is as edgy as your fillings get, it's time to broaden your horizons". Poppy O'Toole, "potato queen" and author of "The Actually Delicious Slow Cooker", recommends "frying chopped chorizo in a dry pan until it releases its oil" and mixing it with cream cheese for a "flavour-packed" meal.
In another of her recipes, "Bombay jackets", she advises topping baked potatoes with a spiced filling made from fried red onion, garlic, ginger, chilli, nigella seeds and turmeric, and finishing the dish with a "dod of mango chutney" and "drizzle of mint yoghurt". "Welcome in the jacket potato 2.0".
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Irenie Forshaw is a features writer at The Week, covering arts, culture and travel. She began her career in journalism at Leeds University, where she wrote for the student newspaper, The Gryphon, before working at The Guardian and The New Statesman Group. Irenie then became a senior writer at Elite Traveler, where she oversaw The Experts column.
-
The Wild Robot: animated adventure is 'warm, funny and wise'
The Week Recommends 'Sharply written and richly detailed' adaptation of Peter Brown's best-selling book
By The Week UK Published
-
VIVAMAYR Maria Wörth: a luxury lakeside health resort in Austria
The Week Recommends Reboot your digestive system at this tranquil wellness retreat
By Yasemen Kaner-White Published
-
Francis Bacon: Human Presence – a 'stirring, splendid' exhibition
The Week Recommends 'Riveting' show at the National Portrait Gallery explores the artist's 'wild' portraits
By The Week UK Published
-
Robert McCrum shares his favourite books on sport
The Week Recommends Writer and editor picks works by Nick Hornby, David Goldblatt and others
By The Week UK Published
-
5 new horror movies to jump-scare your way through Halloween
The Week Recommends A new take on Stephen King classic 'Salems Lot', a spooky take on late-night talk shows, and more
By Theara Coleman, The Week US Published
-
The Story of a Heart: a 'heart-rending' account of two children and one heart
The Week Reccomends Dr. Rachel Clarke's 'finest book yet' blends the 'arresting and the informative"
By The Week UK Published
-