Fun festive theatre around the UK

Every countdown to Christmas should include mulled wine at a festive market, a spot of carol-singing – and a trip to the theatre. Here’s our pick of the top festive shows around the country, from Dickens adaptations to star-studded pantomimes.

A Christmas Carol, The Royal Lyceum, Edinburgh

“What’s Christmas without this classic about moral wrongdoings, ghostly reckonings and redemption?” said Arifa Akbar in The Guardian. In this adaptation, “stingy” Scrooge’s home is moved from Victorian London to Edinburgh. It’s excellently “comfy Christmas fare” but, amidst the fun, there are also “resonant messages for our times about the duty to be charitable”.

28 November to 3 January; lyceum.org.uk

Cinderella, The London Palladium

“For the first time in The Palladium panto’s history,” said theatre editor Andrzej Lukowski in Time Out, Julian Clary “might not be the centre of attention”. He plays the Fairy Godfather this year, but it is Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders who will probably steal the show when they reunite to play the Ugly Sisters, having apparently “said goodbye to their double act 17 years ago”. It will be a “joy seeing them ping off each other once again”.

5 December to 10 January; lwtheatres.co.uk

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Sleeping Beauty, Bristol Hippodrome

This could be the “pantomime of your dreams”, said Olivia Garrett in Radio Times. The “fab-u-lous” “Strictly Come Dancing” judge and musical theatre star Craig Revel Horwood plays the “wicked” fairy, Carabosse, supported by “panto favourite” Andy Ford as Muddles.

4 December to 3 January; bristol-theatre.co.uk

The Further Adventures of Peter Pan, Sunderland Empire

Captain Hook “may not be as gone” from Neverland “as Peter thought”, said British Theatre. Bradley Riches – known for roles in “Emmerdale” and Netflix’s “Heartstopper” – swoops in for a new adventure as Peter Pan, and drag queen Miss Rory plays a “deliciously despicable” Rorina the Mermaid. Expect a festive bundle of “flying, sword fights and crocodile chases”.

11 December to 3 January; sunderland-theatre.co.uk

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