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Fun festive theatre around the UK

Pantos and family shows to get you in the mood for Christmas

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Cast bows at the curtain call during the press night performance of &quot;Peter Pan&quot; at The London Palladium
Julian Clary, pictured, joins comedy duo Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders in Cinderella at the London Palladium
(Image credit: Sama Kai / Dave Benett / Getty Images)

Every countdown to Christmas should include mulled wine at a festive market, a spot of carol-singing – and a trip to the theatre. Here’s our pick of the top festive shows around the country, from Dickens adaptations to star-studded pantomimes.

A Christmas Carol, The Royal Lyceum, Edinburgh

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Will Barker, The Week UK

Will Barker joined The Week team as a staff writer in 2025, covering UK and global news and politics. He previously worked at the Financial Times and The Sun, contributing to the arts and world news desks, respectively. Before that, he achieved a gold-standard NCTJ Diploma at News Associates in Twickenham, with specialisms in media law and data journalism. While studying for his diploma, he also wrote for the South West Londoner, and channelled his passion for sport by reporting for The Cricket Paper. As an undergraduate of Merton College, University of Oxford, Will read English and French, and he also has an M.Phil in literary translation from Trinity College Dublin.

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