Almost three million Britons are expected to take the day off work today or call in sick so they can play “Grand Theft Auto VI” as the “world stops” after the much-anticipated release, said the Daily Mail .

And the first reviews suggest gamers will not be disappointed with their first look at the sprawling open-world adventure.

‘Total freewheeling freedom’

God created the world in seven days, said Rob Leane in Radio Times ; it took the developers at Rockstar Games “eight years” to do the same with “GTA VI”. “No game I’ve ever played has felt more like real life.”

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In the fictional state of Leonida – modelled on Florida – players have “total freewheeling freedom to do whatever you want at any given moment”, from hitting the gym to DIY to embarking on “high-octane missions” as the game’s protagonists, criminal couple Jason and Lucia. This is “bound to go down in history as one of the greatest games of all time”.

In a map estimated to be five times larger than that of “GTA V”, there are almost too many minuscule details to take in, said Chris Tapsell on Eurogamer . Jason’s T-shirt “creases as he walks”, there are “back alleys filled with rubbish – glorious rubbish”, and cars covered with “dusted condensation”. The game’s social satire also remains “ruthless”, taking on everything from “crypto bros” to “Everglades hicks”.

This is “the first game in the long-running series that feels truly detached from and ambivalent to your presence”, said Tamoor Hussain on Gamespot . Playing it, you get the impression that the “Florida-flavoured chaos” of Leonida “exists and functions with or without you”.

‘Tonal shift’

What surprised me was how emotionally attached I became to Jason and Lucia, said Keza MacDonald in The Guardian . After spending “tens of hours” immersed in the minutiae of their relationship, “I found it impossible not to care for them”.

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And while I’m “not about to make a case for ‘GTA VI’ as a feminist game”, this is the first instalment in the franchise “in which I have felt the women are treated as people”. That’s “indicative of a tonal shift” for a series “famous for its violence, misanthropy and pitch-black humour”. This “GTA” does seek to “encourage some measure of empathy alongside its trademark violent chaos”.

“GTA VI” has clearly drawn inspiration from “Red Dead Redemption 2”, Rockstar’s 2018 open-world adventure set in the American West, said Luke Reilly on IGN . There’s a “more lifelike cadence” to the gameplay and a “new-found focus on gently encouraging a slightly more empathetic approach” when you deal with Leonida’s “colourful locals”.

But for those who are here to race cars, pull stick-ups and generally cause mayhem, “rest assured, the freedom to lash out like a heinous psychopath still exists”.