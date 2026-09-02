Grand Theft Auto VI could be the gaming industry’s final boss

It’s expected to be the biggest game of all time, but some industry experts are worried

Justin Klawans, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Artwork of the two protagonists in the upcoming game Grand Theft Auto VI.
Analysts expect GTA VI to generate up to $5.2 billion in its first week
(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Anticipation for Grand Theft Auto VI reached a fever pitch in August when developer Rockstar Games finally released a first look at gameplay. But while the long-awaited project is widely expected to have the biggest premiere in video game history, there is also concern about what it means for the gaming industry’s future. Some say it could be the industry’s coup de grace; others are more optimistic.

Gaming’s ‘time of tumult’

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Justin Klawans, The Week US
Justin Klawans, The Week US

Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.