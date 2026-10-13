Video games to play this fall, including Control Resonant and Grand Theft Auto VI

The game of the year is finally here, as the Grand Theft Auto franchise takes Miami

Theara Coleman, The Week US&#039;s avatar
By
Published
GTA 6 cover art
Lucia and Jason are the two main playable protagonists of Grand Theft Auto VI
(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

This autumn, a ton of games are dropping before November when Grand Theft Auto VI’s console release hogs the rest of the year. It’s a good time to be a gamer.

Control Resonant

The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

Join more than 350,000 subscribers and keep yourself informed with a selection of The Week’s most interesting, enlightening and entertaining stories - plus daily puzzles.

Join more than 350,000 subscribers and keep yourself informed with a selection of The Week’s most interesting, enlightening and entertaining stories - plus daily puzzles.

Sign up
Latest Videos FromThe Week US
Theara Coleman, The Week US
Theara Coleman, The Week US

Theara Coleman has worked as a staff writer at The Week since September 2022. She frequently writes about technology, education, literature and general news. She was previously a contributing writer and assistant editor at Honeysuckle Magazine, where she covered racial politics and cannabis industry news. 

Explore your latest briefing

Explore your latest briefing