Video games to play this fall, including Control Resonant and Grand Theft Auto VI

This autumn, a ton of games are dropping before November when Grand Theft Auto VI’s console release hogs the rest of the year. It’s a good time to be a gamer.

Control Resonant

CONTROL Resonant - Launch Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Control finally gets a “proper sequel,” but this time “Jesse is benched in favor of her brother, Dylan,” said PC Gamer. Remedy Entertainment’s “signature weirdness” now takes place in New York City, with a “bigger focus on melee combat.” (out now for PC, PS5 , Xbox Series X|S)

End of the Abyss

End of Abyss | Launch Trailer | Epic Game Store - YouTube Watch On

This “challenging yet rewarding adventure” boasts “gorgeous graphics and grotesque visuals” and features an “intricately crafted facility to explore,” said Gaming Trend. The game “manages to stand out amongst a crowded market” while delivering an “experience well worth diving into.” (out now for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S)

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Gears of War: E-Day

Gears of War: E-Day | Official Launch Trailer - YouTube Watch On

The Coalition has “elevated the franchise to new heights” with this entry. It is an “engaging, brutal and surprisingly intimate campaign” full of “smart gameplay mechanics and wonderful surprises,” said Day One. It’s the “best Gears has ever felt to play.” (out now for PC, Xbox Series X|S)

Grand Theft Auto VI

Grand Theft Auto VI Trailer 2 - YouTube Watch On

GTA 6, Rockstar’s “long-awaited crime game,” is bound to be “one of gaming’s biggest cultural events,” said Polygon. It’s looking like a “pure open-world flex” that could “push the boundaries of gaming.” (Nov. 19 preorder for PS5, Xbox Series X|S)