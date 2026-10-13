Video games to play this fall, including Control Resonant and Grand Theft Auto VI
The game of the year is finally here, as the Grand Theft Auto franchise takes Miami
This autumn, a ton of games are dropping before November when Grand Theft Auto VI’s console release hogs the rest of the year. It’s a good time to be a gamer.
Control Resonant
Control finally gets a “proper sequel,” but this time “Jesse is benched in favor of her brother, Dylan,” said PC Gamer. Remedy Entertainment’s “signature weirdness” now takes place in New York City, with a “bigger focus on melee combat.” (out now for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S)
End of the Abyss
This “challenging yet rewarding adventure” boasts “gorgeous graphics and grotesque visuals” and features an “intricately crafted facility to explore,” said Gaming Trend. The game “manages to stand out amongst a crowded market” while delivering an “experience well worth diving into.” (out now for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S)
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Gears of War: E-Day
The Coalition has “elevated the franchise to new heights” with this entry. It is an “engaging, brutal and surprisingly intimate campaign” full of “smart gameplay mechanics and wonderful surprises,” said Day One. It’s the “best Gears has ever felt to play.” (out now for PC, Xbox Series X|S)
Grand Theft Auto VI
GTA 6, Rockstar’s “long-awaited crime game,” is bound to be “one of gaming’s biggest cultural events,” said Polygon. It’s looking like a “pure open-world flex” that could “push the boundaries of gaming.” (Nov. 19 preorder for PS5, Xbox Series X|S)
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Theara Coleman has worked as a staff writer at The Week since September 2022. She frequently writes about technology, education, literature and general news. She was previously a contributing writer and assistant editor at Honeysuckle Magazine, where she covered racial politics and cannabis industry news.