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Video games: A pair of new cinematic adventures

Phantom Blade Zero, a Chinese fantasy game and Silver Pines, a new survival horror game

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‘Phantom Blade Zero’
‘Phantom Blade Zero’
(Image credit: S-Game)
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Phantom Blade Zero

The latest game from the Chinese studio S-Game “plays like something straight out of a wuxia epic,” said Travis Northup in IGN. The Chinese fantasy genre pioneered the kind of sword fighting you’ll relish while playing as a martial arts fighter who has just 66 days of life left to seek vengeance. As the clock runs down, you battle “all manner of beast and badass” spread over eight maps, each filled with side quests, treasure, and secrets. “Precise parry-and-dodge mechanics” accompany a system of upgrades that roll out so smoothly you slip into them “like a tailored set of flowing wuxia robes.” I could quibble about “occasional performance issues,” but there were few moments across 50 hours of playing time when I wasn’t “absolutely thrilled.” In every smile-inducing fight, my present foe and I “weave graceful tapestries of blocks, lunges, dodges, and violently flamboyant strikes,” said Luke Kemp in GamesRadar+. That’s partly owing to the motion-capture contributions of Donnie Yen, a legend of kung fu cinema. Satisfyingly, the action unfolds in a realm that “subtly fuses supernatural horror, Chinese mythology, and a hint of the modern world.”

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