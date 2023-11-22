The daily gossip: Melissa Barrera fired from 'Scream 7' over Israel comments, Daryl Hall reportedly obtains restraining order against John Oates, and more

"Scream" is ghosting the face of the franchise. Melissa Barrera has been fired from "Scream 7" over her social media posts about the Israel-Hamas war. The actress, who plays the lead character of the new "Scream" films, has been critical of Israel throughout the conflict, including by posting that "Gaza is currently being treated like a concentration camp," and "THIS IS GENOCIDE & ETHNIC CLEANSING." Spyglass, the production company behind "Scream," told Variety it has "zero tolerance for antisemitism or the incitement of hate in any form, including false references to genocide, ethnic cleansing, Holocaust distortion or anything that flagrantly crosses the line into hate speech." In a since-deleted post, "Scream 7" director Christopher Landon wrote, "Everything sucks. Stop yelling. This was not my decision to make." Meanwhile, Deadline reports Jenna Ortega also won't return for "Scream 7" because of her "Wednesday" shooting schedule. After "Scream VI" posited that main characters are expendable in movie franchises, it seems the follow-up may put that theory to the test. The Hollywood Reporter , Variety

2. Daryl Hall reportedly obtains restraining order against John Oates

You've heard of Batman vs. Superman, but get ready for Hall vs. Oates. Daryl Hall is suing his Hall & Oates bandmate John Oates for alleged breach of contract, TMZ reports. Hall has also reportedly obtained a restraining order against Oates. The court file is sealed, though, meaning there aren't any details about what the lawsuit concerns. But TMZ speculated that perhaps "Hall thinks Oates has no right to sing their songs during his concerts," or they could be fighting over royalties. Either way, when Hall appeared on Bill Maher's "Club Random" podcast last year, he pointedly corrected Maher when the comedian referred to Oates as his partner. "He's my business partner," Hall insisted. "He's not my creative partner." Hall also told the Los Angeles Times in 2022 that being a duo is "very annoying." Say it isn't so ! TMZ

3. Daisy Ridley's new 'Star Wars' movie isn't what she 'expected'

Everything is proceeding as she had not foreseen. Daisy Ridley told Collider she was surprised by the details of the new movie that will bring her back to the "Star Wars" franchise. "The story is really cool," she said. "I'm waiting to read a script because, obviously, I don't have any other updates. It's not what I expected, but I'm very excited." Lucasfilm revealed at Star Wars Celebration in April that Ridley will star in a film in which her character, Rey, builds a new Jedi Order after "The Rise of Skywalker." It was one of three "Star Wars" movies announced alongside a film about the origins of the Jedi and a continuation of "The Mandalorian." Ridley said she was only approached about returning to the franchise earlier this year, and she subsequently made a surprise appearance at Star Wars Celebration as the news was unveiled. "Oh my God. It was such a wonderful reception," she said. "I'm very excited." This is where the hype begins. Collider

4. 'Mrs. Doubtfire' shot 'almost 2 million feet of film' due to Robin Williams' improv

Hellooo! Robin Williams improvised so much during the making of "Mrs. Doubtfire" that "we shot almost 2 million feet of film," director Chris Columbus told Business Insider. According to the filmmaker. Williams' process involved doing three or four takes of a scene as scripted and then improvising after that. "We were shooting film so once we were out of film in the camera, we would say to Robin, 'We're out of film,'" Columbus recalled. "That happened on several occasions. It got to the point that I had to shoot the entire movie with four cameras to keep up with him." Thirty years later, "there are roughly 972 boxes of footage" sitting in a warehouse, so Columbus wants to hire an editor to go through it for a possible documentary. "We want to show Robin's process," he said. "There is something special and magical about how he went about his work and I think it would be fun to delve into it." Release the Columbus cut! Business Insider

