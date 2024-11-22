Jussie Smollet conviction overturned on appeal

The Illinois Supreme Court overturned the actor's conviction on charges of staging a racist and homophobic attack against himself in 2019

Actor Jussie Smollett convicted on five felony counts for staged hate crime
The decision sparked backlash, as Smollett did not have to admit he staged the attack or apologize
(Image credit: Brian Cassella / Chicago Tribune / Tribune News Service via Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
By
published

What happened

The Illinois Supreme Court Thursday overturned the 2021 felony conviction of actor Jussie Smollett, ruling he should not have been prosecuted a second time after the charges against him had been resolved in a plea deal.



