'Mankeeping': Why women are fed up

Women no longer want to take on the full emotional and social needs of their partners

A couple sitting on a sofa
Mankeeping is "downstream of a decades-long cultural consensus that men, and masculinity, are fundamentally defective."
(Image credit: Kinga Krzeminska / Getty Images)
By
published

Hey, ladies: Have you been trapped into "man-keeping" your boyfriend or husband? asked Emma Specter in Vogue. That's the new term for the widespread phenomenon of women assuming full responsibility for a couple's social life—and serving as the only person their emotionally isolated male partner can confide in. Coined by Stanford University fellow Angelica Puzio Ferrara, mankeeping describes the hard work a woman "does to keep her less-than-motivated male partner" from "succumbing to the male loneliness epidemic." In 2021, 15% of men reported having zero close friends, up from 3% in 1990. Today, just 20% of men say they reach out to friends to discuss personal issues. That leaves women with the "unreciprocated" burden of meeting all of their partner's social and emotional needs, and planning get-togethers with friends like parents scheduling playdates for children.

Providing emotional support is part of "the deep and abiding joy of a loving relationship," said Kat Rosenfield in The Free Press. For decades, women complained that men were uncommunicative and "deep in the grips of toxic masculinity." Mankeeping is "downstream of a decades-long cultural consensus that men, and masculinity, are fundamentally defective." We mocked male social life, demonizing activities like fraternities and all-male clubs as "bro culture." So now men are more dependent on women for emotional connection and social life. Apparently, when women said we wanted men to share their feelings, "we didn't mean with us."

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
The Week US
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸