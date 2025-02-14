Intervision: Putin's Eurovision rival

Russian president wants to revive contest as 'anti-woke' challenge to the annual Western singathon

Vladimir Putin - Intervision
Russia was banned from taking part in Eurovision after the 2021 contest following its invasion of Ukraine
(Image credit: Illustration by Marian Femenias Moratinos / Getty Images)
By
published

Vladimir Putin has ordered a reboot of the Soviet-era alternative to the Eurovision Song Contest, with more than a dozen countries said to be signed up.

The "despot" wants his "apparatchiks" to restore the "defunct" Intervideniye song contest as an "anti-woke rival to the sequin-laden and LGBT-friendly original", said The Telegraph.

Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

  Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books. 

