Why concert tickets cost so much

High-profile music tours now come with eye-watering price-tags. But Ticketmaster isn't entirely to blame

Concertgoers watch Taylor Swift perform during the Eras Tour at Santiago Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid
Concertgoers watch Taylor Swift perform during the Eras Tour at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid
(Image credit: Xavi Torrent / TAS24 / Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)
By
published

Concert ticket prices have risen sharply in recent years. Arena gig tickets have more than doubled, in real terms, since the turn of the century. For the biggest artists, increases have been bigger still. A basic standing ticket to see Oasis at Wembley Stadium on their last tour, in 2009, cost £44 (around £70 adjusted for inflation). The official price, when tickets for the Wembley gig in July went on sale, was £151. The average ticket for Taylor Swift's Eras tour in the UK was £206.

This has become a political issue, and at the centre of the debate is the role of the world's largest ticket sales company, Ticketmaster, responsible for both these tours. The UK competition regulator launched an investigation into its sale of Oasis tickets, in particular into the use of "dynamic pricing". In March, President Trump signed an executive order promising "to bring common-sense reforms" to ticket sellers in America's live entertainment industry.

