Christmas 2023: best jewellery gifts for her and him

Dior Diorette Collection

(Image credit: dior.com)

Victoire de Castellane, creative director of Christian Dior fine jewellery, has many signature motifs all inspired by the passions held by the maison's founding father. Botanicals are a big one, and she channels his love of flowers and gardens through gem-set wonders that capture the imagination, often showcasing unexpected colour combinations. Her latest Diorette creations are delicately rendered in gold and decorated with diamonds and vibrant lacquered enamel, turning clover shapes, daisies, roses, buds and little blooms into kaleidoscopic shimmering bouquets. This piece, a mini corsage for the ear, is the perfect blend of delicate and edgy. Price POA; dior.com

Chanel Cruise Collection

(Image credit: chanel.com)

Chanel's 2023/24 Cruise collection is centred on the idea of dance, music and movement, drawing from the glitz and glamour of the Art Deco era, as well as the pop climate of the 1980s, with its craze for bright colours, aerobics and roller skating. New costume jewellery reflects this exuberance with whimsical pieces galore, including chokers set with rainbow coloured gems, cute charm bracelets and long necklaces such as this one (£1,650), embellished with a golden pearl and crystal encrusted rollerblade pendant. Look carefully, and you'll see that the wheels spell the name "Coco". chanel.com

Anoona Lunar Cufflink Collection

(Image credit: anoonajewels.com)

Like glossy coloured bonbons, these unisex cufflinks by London-based fine jewellery brand Anoona promise to add style and intrigue to any shirt. Each pair is handcrafted and made-to-order since precious stones are meticulously carved, smoothed and polished, then set with a central gem. Choose directly from a set collection, which includes bright yellow chalcedony with diamonds, green chalcedony with pink sapphires and dynamic red carnelian with blues sapphires, or create your own combination. You can mix and match as you like. From £3,800; anoonajewels.com

Lalique Empreinte Animale Collection

(Image credit: lalique.com)

Lalique's jewellery collection is surprisingly well-priced and always superbly crafted, ranging from glass cabochon cocktail rings to crystal cut pendants. This unisex piece (£249) is from the heritage label's new Empreinte Animale collection, which celebrates Rene Lalique's love of exotic fauna. It features an O-shaped black crystal charm engraved with a zebra print set on a black "double-tour" leather strap. It is also available in green, red and clear crystal. lalique.com

By Pariah Necklaces

(Image credit: bypariah.com)

Anyone who loves classic, tactile jewellery should have London-based brand By Pariah on their radar. Founder Sophie Howard favours heritage production techniques and sculptural forms. Nothing is ever overworked, yet her designs are always unusual. Her latest collection includes these elliptic pendant necklaces inspired by pebbles. The smooth semi-precious stones – choose from black onyx, green aventurine, red carnelian, moss agate, white agate, green amethyst and smokey quartz – feel warm against the skin and are finessed with a band of gold which can be set with diamonds. From £950; bypariah.com

Graff Tilda's Bow Classic Diamond Drop Earrings

(Image credit: graff.com)

The Tilda's Bow collection showcases the exquisite know-how of Graff's London design atelier. Each precious gem is carefully selected to compliment the swirling, looping silhouette of the white gold form, resulting in a ribbon of sheer brilliance that reflects prismatic light with energy and intensity. According to design director Anne-Eva Geffroy the Graff bow is very distinctive: "The outline is elegant and tightly tied with a lightness of touch. The shape captures the moment when a bow is created with movement and fluidity." POA; graff.com

Hannah Martin x Applied Art Forms 'A Vanitas' Collection

(Image credit: appliedartforms.com)