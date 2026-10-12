‘Add me on WhatsApp’: the sinister truth behind a simple phone message

It begins with a call from a UK mobile, a robotic voice, and the request to “add my number on WhatsApp”. It seems innocuous, even silly, but it could be the opening move in calculated fraud.

The UK’s data watchdog is currently investigating a sudden spike in “robo call” complaints. The Information Commission’s Office recorded more than 3,600 complaints in September – a six-year high – but a spokesperson told the BBC Radio 4’s You & Yours that it’s likely millions more are getting the calls, and possibly falling prey to a scam.

‘Enticing, yet fake’

The automated calls often hint at a job offer. People who are looking for work can be tricked by the sense of urgency, and their familiarity with WhatsApp, into joining the suggested group, and becoming the target of a scammer.

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There are several “endgame scenarios” for the scammers, said tech specialist Silvio Stathie on Bitdefender’s cybersecurity blog, but the “ultimate goal is to persuade victims to disclose sensitive personal and financial information”, such as bank details, credit card numbers and personal identification data. Links posted in the WhatsApp group could install malware on the victim’s device or enable the scammers to get remote access.

The more “sophisticated” scams use “enticing, yet fake” job opportunities to ensnare victims into “criminal activities”, including money laundering or illegal financial transactions, which could lead to “severe legal repercussions”.

It’s clear the scammers are managing to acquire target phone numbers at scale – probably by taking advantage of previous data breaches, old marketing lists, scraped social media profiles, and data gleaned from CVs and recruitment sites. They could also simply be making “automated attempts against large ranges of mobile numbers”, a cybersecurity consultant told BuzzFeed.

‘Red flag’

The easiest way to protect yourself is not to engage. After all, “there’s really no reason” to follow the instructions of a “completely unsolicited call”, said The Tab. It might also be wise to turn on two-step authentication for your WhatsApp account: this provides an “additional layer of protection” by blocking an account takeover, even if you're tricked into handing over your SMS registration code.

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However keen you may be to follow up job opportunities, treat as a “red flag” any that offer “too good to be true” promises of high pay or flexible hours, or require you to “invest money into work equipment“ in advance, said consumer magazine Which?. And only ever sign up to recruiters who are “established and reputable”.

If you think you have been taken in by a “robo call” recruitment scam, block and report the WhatsApp messages; if you have lost any money, call your bank immediately, using the number on the back of your bank card, and report what’s happened to Report Fraud.