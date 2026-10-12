‘Add me on WhatsApp’: the sinister truth behind a simple phone message

How a short call could catch you in a long con

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Scam phone call
Millions of people could be getting scam “robo calls”, said the Information Commission’s Office
(Image credit: Celiaosk / Getty Images)

It begins with a call from a UK mobile, a robotic voice, and the request to “add my number on WhatsApp”. It seems innocuous, even silly, but it could be the opening move in calculated fraud.

The UK’s data watchdog is currently investigating a sudden spike in “robo call” complaints. The Information Commission’s Office recorded more than 3,600 complaints in September – a six-year high – but a spokesperson told the BBC Radio 4’s You & Yours that it’s likely millions more are getting the calls, and possibly falling prey to a scam.

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Rebekah Evans, The Week UK

Rebekah Evans joined The Week as newsletter editor in 2023 and has written on subjects ranging from Ukraine and Afghanistan to fast fashion and "brotox". She started her career at Reach plc, where she cut her teeth on news, before pivoting into personal finance at the height of the pandemic and cost-of-living crisis. Social affairs is another of her passions, and she has interviewed people from across the world and from all walks of life. Rebekah completed an NCTJ with the Press Association and has written for publications including The Guardian, The Week magazine, the Press Association and local newspapers.

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