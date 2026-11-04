Authors are being bombarded by literary scammers

Fake reading communities and AI scams are a few of the nefarious methods

Justin Klawans, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Photo collage of a man in a balaclava hiding behind a book
Writers are being lured by false promises of exposure and coverage
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)

A slew of fraud perpetrators appear to have found a new target: writers. Many people looking to promote their latest novels are reportedly falling victim to these scammers, who may promise authors access to the reading public while preying on them financially.

How are scammers zeroing in on authors?

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Justin Klawans, The Week US
Justin Klawans, The Week US

Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.

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