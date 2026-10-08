October’s books include Kevin Roose on AI and a ‘gripping procedural’ by T. Geronimo Johnson

This month, explore how AI haunts us in real life, or indulge in a fictional take on the frightening costs of American bigotry

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Book covers of ’The AGI Chronicles’ by Kevin Roose, and ’The Occidental Book of the Dead’ by T. Geronimo Johnson
Sometimes the scariest story you can tell is a nonfiction one
(Image credit: Macmillan / William Morrow)

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Spooky season is all about getting your thrills, and for the literary-inclined, there is plenty to look forward to this month. Notable releases include a novel about police brutality, the return of Barbara Kingsolver, 1980s fiction and a deep dive into the very real specter of artificial intelligence.

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Theara Coleman, The Week US
Theara Coleman, The Week US

Theara Coleman has worked as a staff writer at The Week since September 2022. She frequently writes about technology, education, literature and general news. She was previously a contributing writer and assistant editor at Honeysuckle Magazine, where she covered racial politics and cannabis industry news. 

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