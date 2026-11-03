November’s books include LeVar Burton’s memoir and an analysis of misogyny in modern art

This month’s releases also feature a poignant debut that tackles racism and xenophobia, plus Louise Kennedy’s sophomore outing

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Book covers of &#039;Stations’ by Louise Kennedy, “Take My Word for It: A Memoir” by LeVar Burton, “The Squatters” by Salva Brelvi, and ‘The Misogynists’ by Allison Leigh
Memoir and art misogyny star in November’s new books
(Image credit: Penguin Random House / Bloomsbury / The Dial Press / Abrams Press)

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That crisp fall weather is coming, and indoor reading’s coziness beckons. November brings a fresh batch of must-reads, including an autobiographical tour of LeVar Burton’s career and a timely debut that touches on racism and xenophobia.

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Theara Coleman, The Week US
Theara Coleman, The Week US

Theara Coleman has worked as a staff writer at The Week since September 2022. She frequently writes about technology, education, literature and general news. She was previously a contributing writer and assistant editor at Honeysuckle Magazine, where she covered racial politics and cannabis industry news. 

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