November’s books include LeVar Burton’s memoir and an analysis of misogyny in modern art

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That crisp fall weather is coming, and indoor reading’s coziness beckons. November brings a fresh batch of must-reads, including an autobiographical tour of LeVar Burton’s career and a timely debut that touches on racism and xenophobia.

‘Stations’ by Louise Kennedy

Kennedy’s sophomore novel, “Stations,” follows the relationship between Róisín McCaffrey and Red Camelin. Their love is “doomed before it can truly begin,” yet it is one Róisín never lets go of during the 25 years the novel spans, said The Boston Globe. Kennedy has earned a spot alongside “contemporary Irish greats.” (out now, $28, Random House, Amazon)

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‘The Misogynists: A Reckoning with Modern Art’ by Allison Leigh

Art historian Allison Leigh pulls the curtain back on how misogyny shaped the modern art world. The book’s “deeply researched cultural history” of the careers of “six art world giants” reveals how toxic they were to women, said Lit Hub. The “misogynistic exploitation” by these “still revered icons” was “shocking even to their contemporaries.” (Nov. 10, $35, Abrams, Amazon)

‘The Squatters’ by Saba Brelvi

Saba Brelvi’s promising debut “touches on multiple hot-button topics,” including “migration, refugee resettlement, racism, xenophobia, wealth inequality” and what we owe as a society “to the least among us,” said The AV Club. The plot: An American expat living just outside London faces a predicament when helping asylum seekers goes wrong. (Nov. 10, $29, The Dial Press, Amazon)

LeVar Burton takes readers through the decades of his award-winning screen career. The book centers on three pivotal moments in Burton’s life: dropping out to star in “Roots”; hosting “Reading Rainbow”; and playing the blind engineer Geordi La Forge on “Star Trek: The Next Generation.” He also discusses mental illness and “why he’s become a literacy activist,” said The New York Times. (Nov. 10, $32, Penguin Random House, Amazon)

‘Take My Word for It: A Memoir’ by LeVar Burton