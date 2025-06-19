A particularly sunny spring got strawberry season off to a strong start, with UK growers warning of "whoppers" so enormous, you "cannot fit them in your mouth", said Zoe Wood in The Guardian .

June is an excellent time to visit a pick-your-own farm (do check before you go, though, as many require you to pre-book a time slot). Strawberry season is in full swing, and it's also picking time for plenty of other fruits, including cherries, raspberries, gooseberries and blackcurrants. Here are some of the best places to take your fruity pick.

Hewitts Farm, Kent

This family-run farm just outside Orpington is a "produce lover's dream", said Katie McCabe in Time Out . Expect plenty of strawberries and raspberries over the summer, alongside spinach, chard and beetroot. Or you could "hold out" for autumn, when the trees are laden with apples and, on Sundays, there are free tractor rides.

hewittsfarm.co.uk

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

Crockford Bridge Farm, Surrey

There's a "vast swathe of fruit and veggies" waiting to be picked at Crockford Bridge Farm, said Olivia Emily in Country & Town House . While away an afternoon harvesting rhubarb and redcurrants, then stop off at the barn café for a scoop of ice cream: it's the "epitome of summer".

crockfordbridgefarm.co.uk

Rectory Farm, Oxfordshire

Just a few miles northeast of Oxford in the "pretty countryside" is Rectory Farm, said Rebecca Seal in National Geographic . After filling your baskets – artichokes, broad beans and raspberries are currently in season – enjoy a "restorative slice of cake" in the "excellent" café.

rectoryfarmpyo.co.uk

Over Farm, Gloucestershire

Over Farm is home to a "fabulous" 18th-century barn, bakery and farm shop, said Rob Currell in Bristol Live . As well as several varieties of strawberry, there's a selection of other "goodies" to pick throughout the year including sunflowers in August and pumpkins through the autumn.

overfarm.co.uk

Scaddows Farm, Derbyshire

Nestled in Ticknall, in the "lush hills of Derbyshire", is this tranquil farm and vineyard, said Ria Ghei in DerbyWorld . From June, you can soak up the sun and "scenic greenery" while you pick blackcurrants, strawberries, raspberries and plump gooseberries.

scaddowsfarm.co.uk

Craigies Farm, South Queensferry

Fourth-generation farmer John Sinclair and his wife took over this struggling Scottish cattle farm near Edinburgh back in the 90s and transformed it into the "thriving" fruit and veg business it is today, said Seal in National Geographic. Be sure to visit in July and August for peas, broad beans and redcurrants.

craigies.co.uk