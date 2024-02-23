Properties of the week: 15th and 16th century houses
Featuring a property previously owned by artist Sir Quentin Blake
- Worcestershire: The Court, Broadway
- Cambridgeshire: The Emplins, Gamlingay
- West Sussex: North Lane, West Hoathly
- Kent: Wellbrook Farmhouse, Boughton-under-Blean
- Worcestershire: Little Malvern Court, Malvern.
- Cornwall: Trewethern Farm, St Kew
- Suffolk: Nethergate House, Clare
- East Sussex: All Saints Street, Hastings
Worcestershire: The Court, Broadway
Handsome Cotswold stone house built in 1600. 7 beds, family bath, 3 showers, kitchen, 5 receps, garden. OIEO £3.5m; The Country House Dept.
Cambridgeshire: The Emplins, Gamlingay
A timber-framed house with a wealth of period features. 5 beds, family bath, 2 showers, kitchen, 3 receps. £995,000; Savills
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
West Sussex: North Lane, West Hoathly
This charming and characterful mid-15th century house has period features including exposed timbers, fireplaces and original flooring. 5 beds, 2 baths, kitchen, dining room, 3 further receps, garden, garage. OIEO £1.4m; Hamptons
Kent: Wellbrook Farmhouse, Boughton-under-Blean
An elegant 16th century property with a symmetrical Georgian facade added circa 1800. 6 beds, 2 baths, shower, kitchen/breakfast room, 3 receps, study, garden, parking. £1.5m; Strutt & Parker
Worcestershire: Little Malvern Court, Malvern.
A 15th century Priors Hall in a spectacular setting, adjoining a former Benedictine priory with an impressive Romanesque tower. 6 beds (2 en suite), 2 baths, kitchen, 5 receps, 2 self-contained cottages, tennis court, garden. OIEO £3.25m; Strutt & Parker
Cornwall: Trewethern Farm, St Kew
A stone and granite farmhouse dating back to the 1500s, and set in over 17 acres close to the coast. 5 beds, 3 baths, 2 showers, kitchen/ dining room, 2 receps, conservatory, office, outbuildings, garden, parking. £2.25m; John Bray Estates
Suffolk: Nethergate House, Clare
This historic Grade I early-16th century architectural gem is situated on the banks of the River Stour. 7 beds, 2 baths, shower, kitchen/breakfast room, 2 receps, garden, parking. £1.1m; Blue Book
East Sussex: All Saints Street, Hastings
This charming mid 15th century Wealden hall house was formerly owned the artist Sir Quentin Blake. The property is located in the historic hub of Hastings Old Town and retains many original features. 2 beds, 2 baths, kitchen, 5 receps, garden. £950,000; Unique Property Company
