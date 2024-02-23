Properties of the week: 15th and 16th century houses

Sign up to the Arts & Life newsletter for reviews and recommendations

Worcestershire: The Court, Broadway



Handsome Cotswold stone house built in 1600. 7 beds, family bath, 3 showers, kitchen, 5 receps, garden. OIEO £3.5m; The Country House Dept.

Cambridgeshire: The Emplins, Gamlingay

A timber-framed house with a wealth of period features. 5 beds, family bath, 2 showers, kitchen, 3 receps. £995,000; Savills

West Sussex: North Lane, West Hoathly

This charming and characterful mid-15th century house has period features including exposed timbers, fireplaces and original flooring. 5 beds, 2 baths, kitchen, dining room, 3 further receps, garden, garage. OIEO £1.4m; Hamptons

Kent: Wellbrook Farmhouse, Boughton-under-Blean

An elegant 16th century property with a symmetrical Georgian facade added circa 1800. 6 beds, 2 baths, shower, kitchen/breakfast room, 3 receps, study, garden, parking. £1.5m; Strutt & Parker

Worcestershire: Little Malvern Court, Malvern.

A 15th century Priors Hall in a spectacular setting, adjoining a former Benedictine priory with an impressive Romanesque tower. 6 beds (2 en suite), 2 baths, kitchen, 5 receps, 2 self-contained cottages, tennis court, garden. OIEO £3.25m; Strutt & Parker

Cornwall: Trewethern Farm, St Kew

A stone and granite farmhouse dating back to the 1500s, and set in over 17 acres close to the coast. 5 beds, 3 baths, 2 showers, kitchen/ dining room, 2 receps, conservatory, office, outbuildings, garden, parking. £2.25m; John Bray Estates

Suffolk: Nethergate House, Clare

This historic Grade I early-16th century architectural gem is situated on the banks of the River Stour. 7 beds, 2 baths, shower, kitchen/breakfast room, 2 receps, garden, parking. £1.1m; Blue Book

East Sussex: All Saints Street, Hastings

This charming mid 15th century Wealden hall house was formerly owned the artist Sir Quentin Blake. The property is located in the historic hub of Hastings Old Town and retains many original features. 2 beds, 2 baths, kitchen, 5 receps, garden. £950,000; Unique Property Company