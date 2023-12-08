6 captivating homes under $1 million

Chicago, Illinois

The Revival, a 2013 condominium conversion of a 1906 Gothic Revival church, stands on the corner of a tree-lined block in Ukrainian Village near Division Street. This three-bedroom split-floor apartment has a primary bedroom with a dramatic bronze-and-black painted ceiling and the church’s original lancet windows, and a modern, open-plan main space combining a living room, a dining area, and a chef’s kitchen with eat-in island.

Ownership includes access to a shared garden patio downstairs and a parking spot in the heated garage. $700,000. Ryan Gossett, Compass, (312) 724-8670.

New Hope, Pennsylvania

This 1946 two-bedroom cottage was renovated by two artists. The home’s open main level features hardwood floors, rough-beamed ceilings, mullioned windows, a living room with a stone fireplace, a chef’s kitchen with subway tile and a clear floor inset revealing the pantry downstairs, and a bay-windowed dining space.

The 5.61-acre wooded property is minutes from town and has landscaped grounds, a patio, a sitting area with fire pit and a separate artist’s studio. $995,000. Laurie Madaus, Kurfiss Sotheby’s International Realty, (203) 948-5157.

New Orleans, Louisiana

Set in the walkable Touro neighborhood, this four-bedroom Victorian cottage is steps from shops, dining, and the St. Charles streetcar. The renovated, open-plan house has the original hardwood floors, plaster medallions and moldings, mantels, and chandeliers; a chef’s kitchen with a quartzite island; and a marble primary bath with a soaking tub.

A wrought-iron gate leads to a covered front porch, side and back yards, a shed, and parking for two cars. $899,000. Eleanor Farnsworth, Latter & Blum / Luxury Portfolio International, (504) 891-1142.

Miami, Florida

Blocks from Coral Lake, this renovated 1944 bungalow is also 15 minutes’ drive from the beach. The two-bedroom house features a main living space with vaulted ceilings, concrete slab-tiled floors, and windows with black grilles and casings; a primary bath opening to a stone Venetian-style outdoor shower; and a generous wraparound deck.

The landscaped lot includes mature trees, tropical plantings, and a yard big enough for a pool. $975,000. Jonathan Gilman, Coldwell Banker Realty, (786) 486-9560.

Los Angeles, California

This 1916 Japanese-style Craftsman home is in Glassell Park, near popular eateries, bars, and coffee shops. The three-bedroom house has a wide front porch leading into a light-filled main space with wood floors, extensive cabinets, new windows, and a pass-through wall of built-ins to the updated kitchen with stainless appliances and butcher block counters.

Outside are a front garden and a backyard with a shed, fruit trees, and space for an ADU. $989,000. Carrie Bryden, DPP | Compass, (323) 829-1158.

Ridgefield, Connecticut

Bird’s Nest cottage nestles off the street in a waterfront community with access to Lake Mamanasco. The renovated 1950 one-bedroom features a white maple–clad main living area with cathedral ceilings and limestone floors, and a compact chef’s kitchen with handmade cabinets and room for a table.

French doors lead from the bedroom to a leafy lot that includes gardens, patios, a stone fireplace and a storage shed. $458,000. Inger Stringfellow, William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty, (203) 321-9361.

