6 homes in Oakland, California
Featuring a 1932 storybook-style Tudor Revival in a historic neighborhood and a shingled cabin in the trees
Hillcrest Estates
This 1993 French Provincial–style six-bedroom is near parks and hiking trails and has San Francisco Bay views. A sunken living room features vaulted ceilings, multiple French doors, a fireplace, and an adjoining wet bar, while the primary suite has an office and a sauna.
Atop the six-car garage is an apartment, and there are also patios, a circular driveway, yards, and mature trees on the 1-plus-acre property, all behind a security gate. $2,985,000. Martha Hill, Vanguard Properties/ Luxury Portfolio International, (415) 999-7973
Montclair
This Mediterranean-style six-bedroom, built in 2000, overlooks the city and San Francisco Bay. The home opens to a grand foyer and staircase, and features elaborate crown moldings and casings.
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A dark-toned kitchen includes three dishwashers, and the primary suite comes with a wet bar, fireplace, and deck. An elevator connects the levels. The nearly half-acre gated property has a four-car garage and multiple terraces. $4,195,000. Ann Newton Cane, Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty, (415) 999-0253
Merriewood
In an eclectic, woodsy neighborhood, this shingled cabin in the trees is being offered for the first time in almost 40 years. The main room features vaulted wood ceilings, a stone fireplace, French doors, and an updated kitchen with open shelving.
The primary bedroom has a sleeping loft and a bath with an octagonal shower. Downstairs there’s a bedroom, bath, and laundry. Outside are decks and a garden. $699,000. Ellie Ridge, District Homes, (510) 860-5683
Upper Rockridge
Built in 1956 and renovated in 2026, this mid-century modern two-bedroom is on a leafy lot with views of the Oakland hills. The open-plan main area has wood floors, clerestory windows, a floor-to-ceiling fireplace, and a wall of glass that opens to a patio; downstairs has a bedroom, bath, office, and family room.
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The property includes two decks, a garage, and yards, and is five minutes from a BART station. $1,395,000. Esther Tahrir, Compass, (831) 247-2515
Idora Park
In a walkable, historic neighborhood, this 1932 storybook-style Tudor Revival is near parks, shops, and dining. The renovated three-bedroom has new systems, refinished oak floors, arched doorways, a living room with a fireplace and picture window, and a formal dining room connecting to an eat-in galley kitchen with checkered floors.
Also included is a studio apartment with a kitchenette. The fenced backyard has fruit trees and a patio. $1,048,000. Stephanie Pascal, Vanguard Properties/Luxury Portfolio International, (415) 637-3044
Old Oakland
Located in the Eighth Street Lofts near Jack London Square and Downtown, this 2002 split-level two-bedroom modern condo features concrete floors, 18-foot ceilings, a spiral staircase, a fireplace, oversize and roofline windows, in-unit laundry, and an open kitchen with stainless appliances.
A private balcony looks out on the city, and a parking space is included. Parks, coffee, shops, and dining are a short walk. $495,000. Andy Read, Corcoran Icon Properties, (925) 330-1948