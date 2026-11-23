Hillcrest Estates

(Image credit: Vanguard Properties/Luxury Portfolio International)

This 1993 French Provincial–style six-bedroom is near parks and hiking trails and has San Francisco Bay views. A sunken living room features vaulted ceilings, multiple French doors, a fireplace, and an adjoining wet bar, while the primary suite has an office and a sauna.

(Image credit: Vanguard Properties/Luxury Portfolio International)

Atop the six-car garage is an apartment, and there are also patios, a circular driveway, yards, and mature trees on the 1-plus-acre property, all behind a security gate. $2,985,000. Martha Hill, Vanguard Properties/ Luxury Portfolio International, (415) 999-7973

Montclair

(Image credit: Fusion Media)

This Mediterranean-style six-bedroom, built in 2000, overlooks the city and San Francisco Bay. The home opens to a grand foyer and staircase, and features elaborate crown moldings and casings.

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(Image credit: Fusion Media)

A dark-toned kitchen includes three dishwashers, and the primary suite comes with a wet bar, fireplace, and deck. An elevator connects the levels. The nearly half-acre gated property has a four-car garage and multiple terraces. $4,195,000. Ann Newton Cane, Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty, (415) 999-0253

Merriewood

(Image credit: District Homes)

In an eclectic, woodsy neighborhood, this shingled cabin in the trees is being offered for the first time in almost 40 years. The main room features vaulted wood ceilings, a stone fireplace, French doors, and an updated kitchen with open shelving.

(Image credit: District Homes)

The primary bedroom has a sleeping loft and a bath with an octagonal shower. Downstairs there’s a bedroom, bath, and laundry. Outside are decks and a garden. $699,000. Ellie Ridge, District Homes, (510) 860-5683

Upper Rockridge

(Image credit: Open Homes Photography)

Built in 1956 and renovated in 2026, this mid-century modern two-bedroom is on a leafy lot with views of the Oakland hills. The open-plan main area has wood floors, clerestory windows, a floor-to-ceiling fireplace, and a wall of glass that opens to a patio; downstairs has a bedroom, bath, office, and family room.

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(Image credit: Open Homes Photography)

The property includes two decks, a garage, and yards, and is five minutes from a BART station. $1,395,000. Esther Tahrir, Compass, (831) 247-2515

Idora Park

(Image credit: Vanguard Properties/Luxury Portfolio International)

In a walkable, historic neighborhood, this 1932 storybook-style Tudor Revival is near parks, shops, and dining. The renovated three-bedroom has new systems, refinished oak floors, arched doorways, a living room with a fireplace and picture window, and a formal dining room connecting to an eat-in galley kitchen with checkered floors.

(Image credit: Vanguard Properties/Luxury Portfolio International)

Also included is a studio apartment with a kitchenette. The fenced backyard has fruit trees and a patio. $1,048,000. Stephanie Pascal, Vanguard Properties/Luxury Portfolio International, (415) 637-3044

Old Oakland

(Image credit: Remco Solutions)

Located in the Eighth Street Lofts near Jack London Square and Downtown, this 2002 split-level two-bedroom modern condo features concrete floors, 18-foot ceilings, a spiral staircase, a fireplace, oversize and roofline windows, in-unit laundry, and an open kitchen with stainless appliances.

(Image credit: Remco Solutions)

A private balcony looks out on the city, and a parking space is included. Parks, coffee, shops, and dining are a short walk. $495,000. Andy Read, Corcoran Icon Properties, (925) 330-1948