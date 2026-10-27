6 homes in the Greek Revival style

New Orleans

(Image credit: Rêve Realtors / Luxury Portfolio International)

On a corner lot in the Garden District, this 1845 sidehall Greek Revival is a 10-minute drive from Magazine Street. Recently updated with an elevator, solar panels, and a new front porch, historic details include 12-foot ceilings with original plaster medallions, double parlors with tall windows, wood floors, and tiled fireplaces.

(Image credit: Rêve Realtors / Luxury Portfolio International)

Upstairs, all four bedrooms are en suite. French doors open to a leafy courtyard and parking. $1,990,000. Scott James, Rêve Realtors/ Luxury Portfolio International, (917) 699-0083

Yarmouth Port, Mass.

(Image credit: Engel & Völkers, South Shore)

Built circa 1850, this three-story Cape Cod home near a village and Gray’s Beach features a wraparound, columned porch. The restored and updated five-bedroom includes wide-plank wood floors, six fireplaces, chunky moldings in the two living rooms, original claw-foot tubs, a primary bedroom on the first floor, and a sunken dining room with French doors.

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(Image credit: Engel & Völkers, South Shore)

The property has a garage, a barn, sprawling yards, and a deck. $1,800,000. Sheri Sibley, Engel & Völkers, South Shore, (781) 258-7340

Camden, S.C.

(Image credit: Peace Sotheby’s International Realty)

In a historic district near Kendall Lake Park, this 1885 five-bedroom has twin chimneys and a porte cochere supported by Corinthian columns. A foyer with antique heart-pine floors branches off to formal sitting and dining rooms with high ceilings and dentil crown molding.

(Image credit: Peace Sotheby’s International Realty)

An expanded great room includes a living area and bonus kitchen. Outside are a walled yard, palm trees, and covered porches. $1,400,000. Debbie Elliott, Peace Sotheby’s International Realty, (910) 471-3181

Mebane, N.C.

(Image credit: Hodge & Kittrell Sotheby’s International Realty,)

The Griffis-Patton House, built 1839–40, is a refreshed brick home on more than 10 acres with views of Mebane-Graham Lake. The four-bedroom features original plaster walls, high ceilings, wood floors, double crown molding, a kitchen with exposed brick and a Blue-Star range, and a primary bedroom with a coffered ceiling.

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(Image credit: Hodge & Kittrell Sotheby’s International Realty,)

The grounds include an L-shaped pool, plus a barn, gardens, and a well house. $2,150,000. Brandon Blackman, Hodge & Kittrell Sotheby’s International Realty, (252) 495-3778

Boston

(Image credit: Compass)

In Beacon Hill near Louisburg Square, this 1833 five-story brick townhouse was home to author Nathaniel Hawthorne. A wallpapered foyer opens to a staircase and an updated kitchen with a banquette and high-end appliances.

(Image credit: Compass)

The living room features crown molding, wood floors, one of five fireplaces, and an adjoining wet bar. The lowerlevel, private-entry guest suite includes a kitchen and wine cellar. Out back is a landscaped brick patio. $6,399,000. Diana Coldren, Compass, (617) 953-7237

Rumford, Maine

(Image credit: Coldwell Banker Team Real Estate)

About 90 minutes from Portland, this 1898 fivebedroom with Greek Revival and Colonial Revival elements features symmetrical door and window placement and an entry portico with Doric columns.

(Image credit: Coldwell Banker Team Real Estate)

The eclectic home includes a dining room with a curved wall, a music room with crown molding, and a living room with French doors. The nearly 1-acre lot has a patio, garage, pool and pool house, yards, and mature trees. $375,000. Kristal Fecteau, Coldwell Banker Team Real Estate, (207) 671-9712