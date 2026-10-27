6 homes in the Greek Revival style

Featuring a sunny spot in NOLA’s Garden District and a Cape Cod house with a wraparound porch

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Mebane, N.C. house
A home in Mebane, North Carolina
(Image credit: Hodge & Kittrell Sotheby’s International Realty)
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New Orleans

NOLA house

(Image credit: Rêve Realtors / Luxury Portfolio International)

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