6 homes with distinctive kitchen islands

Featuring a lodge home on more than 11 wooded acres and a modern build with a Verde Alpi marble island and private elevator

By
Published
Williston, V.T. property
This home sits 15 minutes outside of Burlington
(Image credit: Sotheby's International Realty)
Jump to category:

A four-bedroom, 2013 lodge home in Williston, Vermont

(Image credit: Sotheby's International Realty)

Williston, Vt.

The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

Join more than 350,000 subscribers and keep yourself informed with a selection of The Week’s most interesting, enlightening and entertaining stories - plus daily puzzles.

Join more than 350,000 subscribers and keep yourself informed with a selection of The Week’s most interesting, enlightening and entertaining stories - plus daily puzzles.

Sign up
Latest Videos FromThe Week US
The Week US

Explore your latest briefing

Explore your latest briefing