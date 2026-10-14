6 homes with distinctive kitchen islands

(Image credit: Sotheby's International Realty)

Williston, Vt.

On more than 11 wooded acres about 15 minutes from Burlington, this 2013 four-bedroom lodge home centers on a vaulted great room encompassing a kitchen with a C-shaped, double-height fossil-reef-topped island.

(Image credit: Sotheby's International Realty)

The timber-framed room also includes a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace and a dining area with a window bench overlooking the trees. French doors open to walking trails, gardens, and a garage topped by an apartment. $2,495,000. Kathy O’Brien, Four Seasons Sotheby’s International Realty, (802) 343-9433

Bend, Ore.

(Image credit: Sotheby's International Realty)

Built in 2026, Harmony, a four-bedroom modern lake house in central Oregon’s Tanager Bend community, has a kitchen with vaulted, beamed ceilings, stone walls, wood-paneled appliances, and an oval stone island with seating and storage.

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(Image credit: Sotheby's International Realty)

The great room echoes the stone-and-wood theme, and a glass wall looks out on a water-ski lake. Abutting old-growth ponderosa pines, the 2-acre property has a patio, yards, and landscaping. $5,285,000. Brian Ladd and Steve LaCrosse, Cascade Hasson Sotheby’s International Realty, (541) 633-4569

Portland, Ore.

(Image credit: KuDa Photography)

This 2026 modernist four-bedroom in the Division/Clinton neighborhood features a clean lined kitchen anchored by a stainless-steel island with an Oregon white-oak panel. The home’s living room has exposed concrete walls, a wood-burning stove, and floor-to-ceiling oak built-ins.

(Image credit: KuDa Photography)

Outside are bluestone patios, a modern pergola, a cedar sauna, and a guesthouse with a Brazilian granite island. Multiple cafés and shops are within walking distance. $4,647,484. Suzann Baricevic Murphy, (w)here, Inc., (503) 789-1033

Camas, Wash.

(Image credit: Real Broker Llc)

A new build, this sculptural modern home features a kitchen with a Verde Alpi marble island with rounded, reeded end panels; walnut cabinets; and herring bone wood floors.

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(Image credit: Real Broker Llc)

Up the marble spiral stairs—or the private elevator—are four bedrooms; the primary has views of the Columbia River and a boutique-style walk-in closet. The lower level has a sauna, bar, and theater, and connects to a yard and patio. $2,788,000. Benson Bui and Matthew Tercek, Real Broker, (855) 450-0442

Marco Island, Fla.

(Image credit: Coldwell Banker Realty)

This 1989 Mediterranean-inflected contemporary is built on a canal and features an open kitchen with a blue-toned waterfall island, made of Azul Macaubas quartzite, that seats four. The updated six bedroom features two primary suites and a lower level with a glass wine room tucked under floating stairs.

(Image credit: Coldwell Banker Realty)

The lot has a pool and spa, a covered patio, an outdoor kitchen, and a private dock with a lift and a separate floating dock for smaller craft. $6,000,000. Lisa Pearl and Scott Pearl, Coldwell Banker Realty, (239) 248-2705

Minneapolis

(Image credit: Verve Realty)

In Old Town, this one-bedroom condo in a 2017 building has an updated kitchen with a three-seat Cambria quartz island with matching backsplash and stainless appliances. The space is lit by sun from a wall of south-facing windows.

(Image credit: Verve Realty)

It also includes a bedroom with floor-to-ceiling windows and a Calacatta-marble-clad bath. A balcony overlooks a walkable neighborhood with dining and shops, and building amenities include a gym and community room. $460,000. Mitra Rahimi, Verve Realty, (612) 718-1239