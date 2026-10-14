6 homes with distinctive kitchen islands
Featuring a lodge home on more than 11 wooded acres and a modern build with a Verde Alpi marble island and private elevator
Williston, Vt.
On more than 11 wooded acres about 15 minutes from Burlington, this 2013 four-bedroom lodge home centers on a vaulted great room encompassing a kitchen with a C-shaped, double-height fossil-reef-topped island.
The timber-framed room also includes a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace and a dining area with a window bench overlooking the trees. French doors open to walking trails, gardens, and a garage topped by an apartment. $2,495,000. Kathy O’Brien, Four Seasons Sotheby’s International Realty, (802) 343-9433
Bend, Ore.
Built in 2026, Harmony, a four-bedroom modern lake house in central Oregon’s Tanager Bend community, has a kitchen with vaulted, beamed ceilings, stone walls, wood-paneled appliances, and an oval stone island with seating and storage.
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
Join more than 350,000 subscribers and keep yourself informed with a selection of The Week’s most interesting, enlightening and entertaining stories - plus daily puzzles.
Join more than 350,000 subscribers and keep yourself informed with a selection of The Week’s most interesting, enlightening and entertaining stories - plus daily puzzles.
The great room echoes the stone-and-wood theme, and a glass wall looks out on a water-ski lake. Abutting old-growth ponderosa pines, the 2-acre property has a patio, yards, and landscaping. $5,285,000. Brian Ladd and Steve LaCrosse, Cascade Hasson Sotheby’s International Realty, (541) 633-4569
Portland, Ore.
This 2026 modernist four-bedroom in the Division/Clinton neighborhood features a clean lined kitchen anchored by a stainless-steel island with an Oregon white-oak panel. The home’s living room has exposed concrete walls, a wood-burning stove, and floor-to-ceiling oak built-ins.
Outside are bluestone patios, a modern pergola, a cedar sauna, and a guesthouse with a Brazilian granite island. Multiple cafés and shops are within walking distance. $4,647,484. Suzann Baricevic Murphy, (w)here, Inc., (503) 789-1033
Camas, Wash.
A new build, this sculptural modern home features a kitchen with a Verde Alpi marble island with rounded, reeded end panels; walnut cabinets; and herring bone wood floors.
A free daily email with the day’s biggest news and analysis – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Up the marble spiral stairs—or the private elevator—are four bedrooms; the primary has views of the Columbia River and a boutique-style walk-in closet. The lower level has a sauna, bar, and theater, and connects to a yard and patio. $2,788,000. Benson Bui and Matthew Tercek, Real Broker, (855) 450-0442
Marco Island, Fla.
This 1989 Mediterranean-inflected contemporary is built on a canal and features an open kitchen with a blue-toned waterfall island, made of Azul Macaubas quartzite, that seats four. The updated six bedroom features two primary suites and a lower level with a glass wine room tucked under floating stairs.
The lot has a pool and spa, a covered patio, an outdoor kitchen, and a private dock with a lift and a separate floating dock for smaller craft. $6,000,000. Lisa Pearl and Scott Pearl, Coldwell Banker Realty, (239) 248-2705
Minneapolis
In Old Town, this one-bedroom condo in a 2017 building has an updated kitchen with a three-seat Cambria quartz island with matching backsplash and stainless appliances. The space is lit by sun from a wall of south-facing windows.
It also includes a bedroom with floor-to-ceiling windows and a Calacatta-marble-clad bath. A balcony overlooks a walkable neighborhood with dining and shops, and building amenities include a gym and community room. $460,000. Mitra Rahimi, Verve Realty, (612) 718-1239