6 astounding homes in geometric style

Minneapolis, Minnesota

(Image credit: Courtesy image )

Bay windows reimagined as projecting boxes distinguish this three-bedroom rectangular home by architect Roger F. Johnson. The 1975 house features high ceilings, dark wood floors, two fireplaces, floating stairs, art walls, built-ins, and oversized windows; a sleek eat-in kitchen with flat-front cabinets, island, and wine cooler; a separate dining room; and a sunny office.

(Image credit: Courtesy image )

Outside are a balcony, a back deck with a tree cutout, and landscaping with mature trees, shrubs, and a grassy yard. $899,000. Scott Acker, Coldwell Banker Realty, (612) 382-1314.

Seattle, Washington

(Image credit: Courtesy image )

Art Haüs, a 2006 industrial-modern five-bedroom, comprises two rectangles, one clad in steel and one in cedar. Designed to house an art collection, the house is lit by skylights and walls of windows; rooms include an eat-in galley kitchen flowing into dining and sitting areas.

(Image credit: Courtesy image )

The Washington Park lot has a lawn, raised patio with firepit, and established plantings and trees; the Arboretum and Lake Washington are nearby. $5,500,000. Shawna Ader, Windermere Real Estate Midtown/Luxury Portfolio International, (206) 251-2337.

Sherman Oaks, California

(Image credit: Courtesy image. )

Architect Young Woo's 1959 Birdcage House is a split-level rectangle set off by front, side, and overhead slatted screens and lush surrounding terrain. The airy three-bedroom home near Mulholland Drive has stone floors, walls of glass, a chef's kitchen, and a sunken living room with a fireplace.

(Image credit: Courtesy image. )

The multilevel landscaped lot features a walled yard enclosing a rectangular waterfall pool, a spa, a stone patio, and elongated walkways and garden beds. $2,295,000. Barry Dantagnan, Coldwell Banker Realty–Sherman Oaks, (818) 426-8677.

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

(Image credit: Mark J Holewinski / MJH Images)

Undulating curves form the geometry of this 1958 six-bedroom home. The house includes an entry with a circular coffered ceiling and built-in planters; a sitting-dining area divided by a two-sided fireplace; a revamped eat-in kitchen; and a yoga-meditation room with a heated cork floor and wall of windows.

(Image credit: Mark J Holewinski / MJH Images)

The Mount Lebanon property, 20 minutes' drive from Uptown, is an Audubon Society Certified Backyard Habitat with a deck, patio, firepit, waterfall, lawn, and flourishing landscape. $2,500,000. Vera Purcell, Howard Hanna-Mount Lebanon, (412) 276-6911.

Santa Monica, California

(Image credit: Cameron Carothers)

The main space of Schwartz House, designed by Pierre Koenig, is a galvanized steelclad cube rotated within a steel frame to maximize southern exposure and catch sea breezes. The updated 1994 four-bedroom house with separate guest suite features hardwood floors, floor-to-ceiling windows, an open layout, and a yellow spiral staircase connecting its two levels.

(Image credit: Cameron Carothers)

The landscaped lot in Rustic Canyon includes a private courtyard; the Pacific Ocean is a 13-minute walk. $4,550,000. Brian Linder, Compass, (310) 592-5417.

Grand Gorge, New York

(Image credit: Courtesy image )

This 2021 three-bedroom is a reimagining of the classic A-frame, with a loft tucked into the tip of the A. The year-round rustic-modern home in the Catskills has smart features, high-velocity electric HVAC, European radiators, wood floors, high ceilings, a spiral staircase, large windows framing mountain views, a forest-green kitchen, and a finished basement.

(Image credit: Courtesy image )

Outside are a yard, a one-car garage, and 1.8 acres studded with tall pines; it's an hour's drive to Albany and two and a half hours to New York City. $550,000. Alexandria Mickle, Four Seasons Sotheby’s International Realty, (518) 526-9734.