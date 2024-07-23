6 coastal homes in Cape Cod

Mashpee

(Image credit: Jack Vatcher Photography)

Part of the South Cape community of New Seabury, this six-bedroom Cape Cod Colonial is near golf, tennis, dining, and a wildlife refuge. The updated 1992 home has an open-plan great room with high, coffered ceilings and a water-facing wall of glass; a chef's kitchen; a primary suite with a balcony; and a media room.

(Image credit: Jack Vatcher Photography)

Outside are an in-ground pool and spa, a deck kitchen, a two-bedroom guesthouse, and a path to a private beach. $7,995,000. Paul Grover, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Robert Paul Properties, (508) 364-3500.

Falmouth

(Image credit: Nauset Media)

This four-bedroom home in Woods Hole overlooks the Vineyard Sound. Built in 2000, the house features a double shed roof, Japanese interior elements including shoji-screen sliders; stone floors and wood-clad ceilings; an upstairs library and primary suite with floor-to-ceiling windows framing ocean views; and a downstairs with gym, pool, and sliders to a beach path.

(Image credit: Nauset Media)

The 1.83-acre wooded property is a short drive from dining, shops, and ferries. $5,695,000. Kerrie Marzot, Sotheby's International Realty-Cape Cod, Falmouth Brokerage, (508) 274-2236.

Wellfleet

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

The Wave House stands on the Outer Cape, five minutes' drive from the beach and eight minutes from dining, shopping, and galleries. Designed by David Savage in 1970, the three-bedroom home has an undulating roofline, floor-to-ceiling sliders, an open living-dining area with fireplace, and a downstairs living suite.

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

Sharing the 1.4-acre lot is a harmonious added structure by Joy A. Cuming with guest quarters, pottery workshop, and writing studio. $2,500,000. Sarah Pechukas, William Raveis Real Estate–Wellfleet/ Luxury Portfolio International, (508) 360-5105.

Provincetown

(Image credit: Courtesy Image)

This two-bedroom contemporary home is tucked into a cul-de-sac just outside Provincetown's famed historic district. The 2005 V-shaped house features wood floors, gas fireplaces, modern stained-glass art, and a wooden helix staircase connecting the finished lower level, main floor open living area with chef's kitchen, and top-floor solarium and roof deck.

(Image credit: Courtesy Image)

Outside are four decks, a garden, an attached garage, and woods; beaches, shops, and dining are a short drive. $2,299,000. Christine Norcross, William Raveis Real Estate/Luxury Portfolio International, (781) 929- 4994.

Truro

(Image credit: JFW Photography)

Architect Ray Brock built this cedar shake–clad, midcentury-modern summer home overlooking Cape Cod Bay for his family in 1952. The rustic four-bedroom house has an angled roofline, split-level floor plan, clerestory windows, exposed beams, wood walls, suspended cement fireplace, and sweeping ocean views from nearly every window.

(Image credit: JFW Photography)

The 1.5-acre wooded lot, set far back on a dune, offers immediate Fisher Beach access, and the town is 10 minutes' drive. $3,270,000. Ashley Fawkes, Kinlin Grover Compass, (508) 237-1986.

Yarmouth

(Image credit: Lauren Clough Photography)

This two-bedroom ranch house in central Cape Cod is steps from the Rail Trail bike path and 10 minutes' drive from Nantucket Sound beaches. The 1963 home features an updated kitchen with stainless appliances and granite counters, skylit sunroom-dining room with slate floors and wood-paneled walls, separate living room, and basement.

(Image credit: Lauren Clough Photography)

The corner lot includes a large, fenced backyard and a re-wilded native garden. $559,000. Laurie B. Miller, Sotheby's International Realty-Cape Cod, Sandwich Brokerage, (617) 359-8304.