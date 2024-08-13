6 cozy homes built in adobe style

Sedona, Arizona

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

This two-story, three-bedroom adobe house was built in 1993. The home features hexagonal saltillo tiles, 21 foot viga-and-latilla ceilings, a step-up living room with over-size windows and large fireplace, and French doors to the outside.

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

The nearly 1-acre lot lies in the wooded flats of the Mystic Hills sub-division, minutes from shopping and dining, and includes a large covered patio with a kiva-style fireplace, courtyards, a water feature, and red-rock views. $2,649,000, Damian Bruno, Coldwell Banker Realty, (928) 202-0038.

Santa Fe, New Mexico

(Image credit: Daniel Nadelbach and MediaKingsmen)

Built in 2004, this is a solid-adobe house with a contemporary spin. Inside the four-bedroom home are plaster walls, 11 fireplaces, a kiva-inspired glass-walled dining circle with re-claimed posts and stacked vigas, a chef's kitchen, and a large owner's suite with a garden.

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

(Image credit: Daniel Nadelbach and MediaKingsmen)

The 2.2-acre desert-landscaped property in Las Campanas has patios, gardens, and a waterfall; community amenities include pools, a spa, golf and tennis, and a clubhouse, and downtown Santa Fe is 20 minutes' drive. $5,250,000. Doug Pinto, Sotheby's International Realty-Santa Fe Main Downtown Brokerage, (719) 221-2084.

Paradise Valley, Arizona

(Image credit: DanRyan.Studio)

Southwest Glory, an adobe home built in 1983, has been painstakingly restored and updated. The four-bedroom house has the original saltillo tiles, four fireplaces, and niches; artisanal wood floors and decorative tiling; a library with built-ins; a gourmet kitchen with patio views; and a breakfast nook with a fireplace.

(Image credit: DanRyan.Studio)

The 1-acre Paradise Green lot has a guest casita, patios, a pool, sports courts, xeriscape gardening, and an outdoor fireplace; Scottsdale's Old Town is 15 minutes by car. $6,500,000. Nick Carlson, Launch powered by Compass, (480) 200-9471.

Joshua Tree, California

(Image credit: David Fitzgerald)

Built in 2022, this two-bedroom house is an organic modern version of the adobe style. The open-plan home features concrete floors, an arched niche, a great room with kiva-like fireplace, a designer chef's kitchen, a dining room with mountain views, and a 20-foot slider to the patio.

Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: David Fitzgerald)

The 2.25-acre property in The Highlands includes a heated pool and a renovated 1958 two-bedroom guesthouse; hiking trails and Joshua Tree National Park are steps away. $1,488,000. Gia Casty, Compass, (310) 824-3550.

Sonoma, California

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

The peach-colored walls of this 1991 farmhouse were built from handmade adobe brick. The one-bedroom home has saltillo floors and wood ceilings, a skylit living room with a woodstove, and French doors to a fountain courtyard.

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

The 19-acre property, an equestrian estate minutes from town and an hour from San Francisco, includes desert landscaping, raised garden beds, a stream, a three-bedroom guesthouse, and a six-stall barn, arena, and pen. $3,495,000. Tina Shone, Sotheby's International Realty-Wine Country-Sonoma Brokerage, (707) 799-7556.

Santa Fe, New Mexico

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

Renowned local builder Jim Hayes incorporated adobe and adobe-style elements into this 1993 townhome in southwest Santa Fe. The three-bedroom house features arched doorways, skylights, saltillo tiles, and a pass-through galley kitchen overlooking a living and dining area with a kiva fireplace and latilla shutters.

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

Outside are a front garden, a covered stone patio, a backyard with trees, and a large fenced common area; Zafarano Drive's shops and restaurants are five minutes by car. $495,000. Nancy Avedisian, Barker Realty, (505) 690-8682.