6 historical homes in Greek Revival style

Wilmington, North Carolina

Wil-Har-Dale, a 1940 Greek Revival mansion, is fronted by a double-height Corinthian colonnade. The five-bedroom house features other classic elements, crown molding, warm wood floors and staircase trim, a wainscoted entry opening to parallel sitting rooms with fireplaces, and a country kitchen connected to a window-lined laundry room.

The 1.59-acre Glen Arden property, with lawns, shrubs, mature trees, and ample gardening space, has been part of the Azalea Festival Garden Tour. $2,000,000. David Benford, Landmark Sotheby's International Realty, (910) 264-8999.

West Park, New York

Aberdeen, an 1828 Greek Revival, stands on a hill, overlooking the Hudson River from a portico with a two-story Ionic colonnade. The restored six-bedroom house has original details and nine working fireplaces; formal rooms, including a double parlor with crown molding and Corinthian columns; a marble-clad chef's kitchen; a butler's pantry; and a wine room.

The 9.9-acre property, 15 minutes from Kingston and New York City trains, has landscaped grounds, terraces, a guesthouse, fields, woods, and river frontage. $4,450,000. Norah Burden, Brown Harris Stevens, (212) 588-5617.

Hudson, New York

Volute-topped Ionic columns flank the entry to the Mayor's House, an 1836 Oliver Wiswall–designed home on the National Register of Historic Places. The updated four-bedroom house features dentil moldings, floor-to-ceiling windows, multiple fireplaces, a Doric-columned covered porch, and a 1980s addition including a gourmet kitchen with 20-foot ceilings, windowed semicircular breakfast nook, and Hudson River views.

Outside are a deck, patio, lawn, garage, and 38.3 wooded acres; downtown is 2 miles. $3,495,000. Rachel Hyman-Rouse, Rouse + Co Real Estate, (917) 686-4906.

New Orleans, Louisiana

This Southern Greek Revival in Uptown dates to 1893. The four-bedroom house, once owned by NFL coach Sean Payton, has a dramatic main level with gourmet kitchen and family and dining rooms opening to covered outdoor living areas, and a primary suite with fireplace, two walk-in closets, double baths, and balcony.

The extra-large corner lot includes a saltwater pool, a guesthouse with a wet bar, a full kitchen, a balcony, and a garage; Audubon Park is a five-minute drive. $3,295,000. Elizabeth McNulty, Latter & Blum/Compass, (504) 908-0289.

Richmond, Virginia

The 1844 Haile House, a red-brick townhome with a Doric entrance, was designed by Otis Manson. The refreshed four-bedroom house features the original floors, grand staircase, hardware, and millwork; an eat-in, professional-grade kitchen with marble counters; and a library with a fireplace.

Upper and lower-level screened back porches look out on a brick terrace, trees, plantings, quaint paths, and a fishpond; the lot, in St. John's Church Historic District, is walking distance to shopping, museums, and parks. $1,300,000. Amy Beem, Samson Properties, (804) 516-1007.

Palestine, Texas

The entry of this landmarked 1907 Greek Revival lies behind four massive Ionic columns. The four-bedroom house has a foyer with parquet floors, stained glass, and pocket doors, spacious sitting and dining rooms, and a renovated kitchen with coffered, medallioned ceilings, ornate built-ins, wine bar, and breakfast nook.

The landscaped lot has a saltwater pool, a pool house with kitchenette and bedroom, a one-bedroom apartment over a garage, and a barn. $545,000. Dana Staples, Staples Sotheby's International Realty, (903) 724-2477.