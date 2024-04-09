6 spacious homes with great rec rooms

Arden, North Carolina

(Image credit: The Cliffs)

The lower level of this contemporary four-bedroom includes billiards, a club room, a wet bar, and wine storage. The house has a vaulted main space with a chef's kitchen; multiple porches and decks, one with an outdoor kitchen and a see-through fireplace shared with the primary suite's porch; and a laundry room with a dog-washing station.

(Image credit: The Cliffs)

The Cliffs at Walnut Cove community, 20 minutes from downtown Asheville, offers golf, tennis, pools, and a wellness center. $4,790,000. Vince Roser and Shaun Collyer, Cliffs Realty, (864) 249-4364.

Chicago, Illinois

(Image credit: Jim Tschetter, IC360Images)

Adjacent to the lower-level guest suite in this six-bedroom home is a large rec room with a fireplace and wet bar. The 1870 brick house, gut-renovated by architect Jonathan Ginnis, has a three-story atrium; a main space with maple-plank floors, gourmet kitchen, and dining and living areas; a spacious primary suite; a roof deck and terrace; and a two-car garage with extra storage.

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

(Image credit: Jim Tschetter, IC360Images)

The lot in tree-lined Lincoln Park is near the zoo, Old Town's shops and dining, and Lake Michigan. $3,249,000. Jeff Lowe, Compass, (312) 339-1133.

Brooklin, Maine

(Image credit: Francois Gagne)

This game room with fireplace, wet bar, and 3D fish art is in the marine-themed main residence of a renovated 1972 compound on Herrick Bay. The five-bedroom home features shiplap walls, railings made of oars, water-view picture windows, and a primary-suite penthouse with deck. The 2.4-acre landscaped lot includes a patio with firepit; a two-bedroom barn with 2.5 baths, chef's kitchen, and generous living space; and a 1,200-foot waterfront. $3,845,000. Laura Farr, Legacy Properties Sotheby's International Realty, (207) 348-1200.

(Image credit: Francois Gagne)

The 2.4-acre landscaped lot includes a patio with firepit; a two-bedroom barn with 2.5 baths, chef's kitchen, and generous living space; and a 1,200-foot waterfront. $3,845,000. Laura Farr, Legacy Properties Sotheby's International Realty, (207) 348-1200.

Denver, Colorado

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

The third floor of this 2018 four-bedroom comprises a bonus family space with wet bar, bathroom, and rooftop deck. The house features an open main room with wall-size glass doors, gas fireplace, and gourmet kitchen with pantry; a window-lined hall; and floating stairs to the bedroom suites.

Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

Outside are yards with grass and trees and a covered patio; the Cory-Merrill location is 10 minutes' drive from Washington Park and shopping. $1,799,000. Anna Centron, LIV Sotheby's International Realty, (303) 906-5793.

Oro Valley, Arizona

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

The light-filled downstairs family room in this organic contemporary home features a purple billiards table, a suspended fireplace, and a wet bar. The three-bedroom house centers on a vaulted, brick-walled living room with built-ins, automated glass doors, and an art glass chandelier.

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

The xeriscaped 3-acre property has saguaro cacti, a pool and spa, and a patio with firepit; the Stone Canyon Community, 40 minutes from downtown Tucson, offers sports courts and a clubhouse. $2,995,000. Denise Newton, Realty Executives Arizona Territory, (520) 977-5577.

This article was first published in the latest issue of The Week magazine. If you want to read more like it, you can try six risk-free issues of the magazine here .

Washington, D.C.

(Image credit: Homevisit)

This 1948 brick three-bedroom includes a refreshed, finished lower level with space for a playroom, theater, or games area. The house features new windows and lighting, refinished wood floors, an open main space with living and dining areas and updated kitchen with peninsula, and a sunroom.

(Image credit: Homevisit)

The lot in Lamond Riggs has a pebbled yard with a patio and easy access to metro and bus lines; nearby parks for hiking, biking, and picnicking; the Takoma Community Center and Aquatic Center; and the Takoma Dog Park. $550,000. Lynne Tucker, Compass, (301) 404-0464.