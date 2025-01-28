6 captivating homes in New York's Hudson Valley
Featuring a muralled grand foyer in Tuxedo Park and a red barn turned guesthouse in Pine Plains
Wawarsing
Painter Hill Castle's 300-acre estate lies in the Shawangunk Mountain foothills. The main house, a turreted Tudor stone mansion, features handcrafted built-ins; a three-floor elevator; four en-suite bedrooms; a living room with stacked-stone fireplace, leaded-glass windows, and exposed trusses; a sitting room with paneled walls; an eat-in chef's kitchen with walk-in pantry; and a fountain courtyard.
The property includes a heated pool, two-bedroom poolside guesthouse, vintage three-bedroom cottage, three-bay garage, stables, trails, and a creek. $4,750,000. Shaina Marron, Houlihan Lawrence/Luxury Portfolio International, (718) 344-6734.
Tuxedo Park
Set in a historic enclave at the gateway to the Hudson Valley, this 1910 six-bedroom home is walkable to trails, lake swimming, and a beach club. The cedar-clad house has a muralled grand foyer, a library, a dining room, and an oak-paneled living room, all with fireplaces; an eat-in kitchen with a pantry; a gym; a playroom; and a screened porch.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
The 2.2-acre lot has a stone patio with built-in grill, lawns, a play area, and mature trees. $3,200,000. Anna C. Shaw, Compass Greater NY, (917) 597-0538.
Stanfordville
Mountain and forest views surround this organic-modern three-bedroom home anchoring nearly 80 acres, 90 minutes from New York City. The 2011 Joel Turkel–designed house features a double-height great room with glass walls, clerestory windows, fireplace, and wood accents; Henrybuilt kitchen; and lower-level sauna, theater, gym, and office.
Outside are a saltwater infinity pool, blue-stone terraces, a cedar pavilion with alfresco living-dining room, two barns, two ponds, and fruit trees. $4,879,000. Paula Redmond, Corcoran Country Living, (914) 456-9154.
Gardiner
A House in the Woods, designed by William Reue, abuts a nature reserve at the base of the Shawangunk Mountains. Built in 2012, the solar-powered, four-bedroom smart home has a 25-foot-high Cor-Ten steel wall on one side and floor-to-ceiling windows on the other, heated floors, an open living-dining area with a gourmet kitchen, a guest wing, a sauna, and a gym.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
On the 8.49-acre lot are a boulder-dotted lawn, Norway spruces, and a stream. $2,500,000. DeWayne A. Powell, William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty, (917) 748-5100.
Pine Plains
Library Valley Estate comprises three homes on 67.7 wooded acres two hours from Manhattan. The three-bedroom main residence is a beautifully restored 1850 farmhouse; the red barn turned guesthouse has a blue-trimmed, marble-clad kitchen with a Wolf stove and a library with a secret door to one of its two bedrooms; a second barn contains a loft studio.
The property features a heated pool, gardens, a pond, and trails. $2,995,000. Anthony D'Argenzio, Houlihan Lawrence/Luxury Portfolio International, (518) 821-0826.
Nyack
The 1963 Rivercrest Cooperative Residences building stands on the waterfront, and this two-bedroom unit has Hudson River and Hook Mountain views. The home features an open galley kitchen with granite counters, a large living-dining area, bedrooms with parquet floors, and a private balcony.
Building amenities include an outdoor pool and patio, rec room, fitness room, and laundry; nearby are downtown shopping, dining, and culture, plus farmers markets, hiking and biking trails, and parks. $399,000. Laura Weintraub, Ellis Sotheby's International Realty, (914) 588-6878.
This article was first published in the latest issue of The Week magazine. If you want to read more like it, you can try six risk-free issues of the magazine here.
-
Chinese AI chatbot's rise slams US tech stocks
Speed Read The sudden popularity of a new AI chatbot from Chinese startup DeepSeek has sent U.S. tech stocks tumbling
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Jojo Moyes' 6 favorite books with strong female characters
Feature The best-selling author recommends works by Lisa Taddeo, Claire Keegan, and more
By The Week US Published
-
Today's political cartoons - January 28, 2025
Cartoons Tuesday's cartoons - the cost of healthcare, Chinese A.I., and more
By The Week US Published
-
Jojo Moyes' 6 favorite books with strong female characters
Feature The best-selling author recommends works by Lisa Taddeo, Claire Keegan, and more
By The Week US Published
-
Patmos: an island at the end of the world
The Week Recommends Small Greek island has a rich history and ties to the Christian tradition
By The Week UK Published
-
Alex James chooses his favourite books
The Week Recommends The Blur bassist shares works by Matt Parker, Mick Herron and others
By The Week UK Published
-
Bank of Dave 2: The Loan Ranger – a 'thin' yet 'heart-warming' sequel
Talking Point The second instalment of a local man setting up a community bank sees Rory Kinnear return
By The Week UK Published
-
Michelangelo, Leonardo, Raphael: 'titans of Western art' reunited in 'standout' show
The Week Recommends Exhibition explores the complex artistic landscape of Florence at the turn of the 16th century
By The Week UK Published
-
Kyoto: 'total thrill ride' explores pivotal climate change conference
The Week Recommends Play centres on 'cut-throat diplomacy' surrounding the United Nations
By The Week UK Published
-
Back in Action: Cameron Diaz and Jamie Foxx star in 'highly processed' action film
Talking Point While the 'twist' is predictable, the performances are 'fizzily watchable'
By The Week UK Published
-
A Short History of British Architecture: Simon Jenkins' book 'gallops along'
The Week Recommends Simon Jenkins makes history come to life while describing his own interactions with architecture
By The Week UK Published