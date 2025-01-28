6 captivating homes in New York's Hudson Valley

Wawarsing

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

Painter Hill Castle's 300-acre estate lies in the Shawangunk Mountain foothills. The main house, a turreted Tudor stone mansion, features handcrafted built-ins; a three-floor elevator; four en-suite bedrooms; a living room with stacked-stone fireplace, leaded-glass windows, and exposed trusses; a sitting room with paneled walls; an eat-in chef's kitchen with walk-in pantry; and a fountain courtyard.

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

The property includes a heated pool, two-bedroom poolside guesthouse, vintage three-bedroom cottage, three-bay garage, stables, trails, and a creek. $4,750,000. Shaina Marron, Houlihan Lawrence/Luxury Portfolio International, (718) 344-6734.

Tuxedo Park

(Image credit: Ian Nelson)

Set in a historic enclave at the gateway to the Hudson Valley, this 1910 six-bedroom home is walkable to trails, lake swimming, and a beach club. The cedar-clad house has a muralled grand foyer, a library, a dining room, and an oak-paneled living room, all with fireplaces; an eat-in kitchen with a pantry; a gym; a playroom; and a screened porch.

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

(Image credit: Ian Nelson)

The 2.2-acre lot has a stone patio with built-in grill, lawns, a play area, and mature trees. $3,200,000. Anna C. Shaw, Compass Greater NY, (917) 597-0538.

Stanfordville

(Image credit: Walker Esner)

Mountain and forest views surround this organic-modern three-bedroom home anchoring nearly 80 acres, 90 minutes from New York City. The 2011 Joel Turkel–designed house features a double-height great room with glass walls, clerestory windows, fireplace, and wood accents; Henrybuilt kitchen; and lower-level sauna, theater, gym, and office.

(Image credit: Walker Esner)

Outside are a saltwater infinity pool, blue-stone terraces, a cedar pavilion with alfresco living-dining room, two barns, two ponds, and fruit trees. $4,879,000. Paula Redmond, Corcoran Country Living, (914) 456-9154.

Gardiner

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

A House in the Woods, designed by William Reue, abuts a nature reserve at the base of the Shawangunk Mountains. Built in 2012, the solar-powered, four-bedroom smart home has a 25-foot-high Cor-Ten steel wall on one side and floor-to-ceiling windows on the other, heated floors, an open living-dining area with a gourmet kitchen, a guest wing, a sauna, and a gym.

Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

On the 8.49-acre lot are a boulder-dotted lawn, Norway spruces, and a stream. $2,500,000. DeWayne A. Powell, William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty, (917) 748-5100.

Pine Plains

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

Library Valley Estate comprises three homes on 67.7 wooded acres two hours from Manhattan. The three-bedroom main residence is a beautifully restored 1850 farmhouse; the red barn turned guesthouse has a blue-trimmed, marble-clad kitchen with a Wolf stove and a library with a secret door to one of its two bedrooms; a second barn contains a loft studio.

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

The property features a heated pool, gardens, a pond, and trails. $2,995,000. Anthony D'Argenzio, Houlihan Lawrence/Luxury Portfolio International, (518) 821-0826.

Nyack

(Image credit: Virtually staged)

The 1963 Rivercrest Cooperative Residences building stands on the waterfront, and this two-bedroom unit has Hudson River and Hook Mountain views. The home features an open galley kitchen with granite counters, a large living-dining area, bedrooms with parquet floors, and a private balcony.

(Image credit: Virtually staged)

Building amenities include an outdoor pool and patio, rec room, fitness room, and laundry; nearby are downtown shopping, dining, and culture, plus farmers markets, hiking and biking trails, and parks. $399,000. Laura Weintraub, Ellis Sotheby's International Realty, (914) 588-6878.