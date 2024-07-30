6 pristine homes in Wisconsin

Hudson

This modern three-bedroom sits on a hillside about 10 minutes' drive from downtown Hudson and the St. Croix River. Designed by Michael Huber Architects, the house has a double-height living room with a wall of windows, a wood-burning fireplace, and a connected sunroom, and a lower level with a wet bar and billiards.

The wooded 1.67-acre property includes a garage with flex space and a sweeping lawn with a stone-walled firepit circle. $775,000. Mike Lynch, Lakes Sotheby's International Realty, (612) 619-8227.

Milwaukee

River Renaissance Condominiums stands on the waterfront in the historic Third Ward, walking distance from shops and dining. This 2008 two-story, three-bedroom penthouse features floor-to-ceiling windows, a double-height main room with decorative arches, a sleek chef's kitchen with eat-in island, and an upstairs primary suite, office, and wraparound roof terrace with city and Milwaukee River views.

Amenities include an in-unit laundry room, two parking spaces, and a boat slip. $2,950,000. Paul Handle, Mahler Sotheby's International Realty, (414) 202-6200.

Shorewood

This 1928 brick Tudor is walking distance to the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee, a nature preserve, and Lake Michigan. The restored six-bedroom house has a living room with plaster-relief ceiling, marble-surround fireplace, arched doorways, bay window, and leaded and stained-glass windows; a contemporary kitchen with French doors to the backyard; and a finished basement with a fireplace and rec room.

The landscaped lot includes a grilling patio. $1,600,000. Jay Schmidt, Jay Schmidt Group of Keller Williams, (414) 517-7716.

Caledonia

On a cul-de-sac lot beside Lake Michigan, this two-story, four-bedroom midcentury home comes with 100 feet of private water frontage. Built in 1961, the house features herringbone wood floors, a two-sided fireplace, a gourmet kitchen with water views and doors to the patio, and a primary suite with a soaker tub and balcony.

Outside is an entertaining area with fireplace, built-in grill, and steps down to the lake. $1,475,000. Amy Karegeannes, Shorewest Realtors/Luxury Portfolio International, (262) 989-3003.

River Hills

Twenty minutes from Milwaukee are 4.95 private wooded acres anchored by this 1972 Frank Lloyd Wright-influenced house by architect James Plunkett. The five-bedroom home has three East Asian-style hip-and-gable roofs, clerestory windows, sliders to a wraparound deck, an open kitchen with porcelain island, and a renovated great room with a 20-foot ceiling soaring up to a central skylight.

Steps from the house is a serene ornamental pond. $1,777,000. Holly Swezey and Aly Swezey, Coldwell Banker Realty/B Real Co Team, (414) 405-1432.

Milwaukee

This three-bedroom, two-story restored Victorian stands on corner lot in Merrill Park, one block from a baseball field and basketball courts. Built in 1889 from Cream City's signature local-clay brick, the eclectic house with Gothic elements retains the original pocket doors, plaster ceiling medallions, brick fireplace, carved staircase, and crown molding; rooms include a double-height living room and a private sauna.

The brick backyard is fenced and landscaped, and out front is a large porch. $494,900. Andrew Izhiman, Epique Realty, (262) 353-5855.