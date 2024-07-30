6 pristine homes in Wisconsin
Featuring a two-sided fireplace in Caledonia and an ornamental pond in River Hills
Hudson
This modern three-bedroom sits on a hillside about 10 minutes' drive from downtown Hudson and the St. Croix River. Designed by Michael Huber Architects, the house has a double-height living room with a wall of windows, a wood-burning fireplace, and a connected sunroom, and a lower level with a wet bar and billiards.
The wooded 1.67-acre property includes a garage with flex space and a sweeping lawn with a stone-walled firepit circle. $775,000. Mike Lynch, Lakes Sotheby's International Realty, (612) 619-8227.
Milwaukee
River Renaissance Condominiums stands on the waterfront in the historic Third Ward, walking distance from shops and dining. This 2008 two-story, three-bedroom penthouse features floor-to-ceiling windows, a double-height main room with decorative arches, a sleek chef's kitchen with eat-in island, and an upstairs primary suite, office, and wraparound roof terrace with city and Milwaukee River views.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Amenities include an in-unit laundry room, two parking spaces, and a boat slip. $2,950,000. Paul Handle, Mahler Sotheby's International Realty, (414) 202-6200.
Shorewood
This 1928 brick Tudor is walking distance to the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee, a nature preserve, and Lake Michigan. The restored six-bedroom house has a living room with plaster-relief ceiling, marble-surround fireplace, arched doorways, bay window, and leaded and stained-glass windows; a contemporary kitchen with French doors to the backyard; and a finished basement with a fireplace and rec room.
The landscaped lot includes a grilling patio. $1,600,000. Jay Schmidt, Jay Schmidt Group of Keller Williams, (414) 517-7716.
Caledonia
On a cul-de-sac lot beside Lake Michigan, this two-story, four-bedroom midcentury home comes with 100 feet of private water frontage. Built in 1961, the house features herringbone wood floors, a two-sided fireplace, a gourmet kitchen with water views and doors to the patio, and a primary suite with a soaker tub and balcony.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Outside is an entertaining area with fireplace, built-in grill, and steps down to the lake. $1,475,000. Amy Karegeannes, Shorewest Realtors/Luxury Portfolio International, (262) 989-3003.
River Hills
Twenty minutes from Milwaukee are 4.95 private wooded acres anchored by this 1972 Frank Lloyd Wright-influenced house by architect James Plunkett. The five-bedroom home has three East Asian-style hip-and-gable roofs, clerestory windows, sliders to a wraparound deck, an open kitchen with porcelain island, and a renovated great room with a 20-foot ceiling soaring up to a central skylight.
Steps from the house is a serene ornamental pond. $1,777,000. Holly Swezey and Aly Swezey, Coldwell Banker Realty/B Real Co Team, (414) 405-1432.
Milwaukee
This three-bedroom, two-story restored Victorian stands on corner lot in Merrill Park, one block from a baseball field and basketball courts. Built in 1889 from Cream City's signature local-clay brick, the eclectic house with Gothic elements retains the original pocket doors, plaster ceiling medallions, brick fireplace, carved staircase, and crown molding; rooms include a double-height living room and a private sauna.
The brick backyard is fenced and landscaped, and out front is a large porch. $494,900. Andrew Izhiman, Epique Realty, (262) 353-5855.
This article was first published in the latest issue of The Week magazine. If you want to read more like it, you can try six risk-free issues of the magazine here.
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
-
'Assign seats, Southwest, and make your extra buck. But remember your customers.'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Is JD Vance the right pick for Trump's VP?
Talking Points Questions swirl as the heir-apparent to the MAGA movement struggles on the campaign trail
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Venezuelans protest against election result
Speed Read Nicolás Maduro was declared the winner of an election many say was marred by fraud
By Arion McNicoll, The Week UK Published
-
Alice Munro: should we still read a fallen saint?
From The Magazine Claims author excused abuse of daughter at hands of stepfather has readers 'sifting sentences for missed clues'
By The Week UK Published
-
Leonora Carrington: Rebel Visionary – an exhibition of 'unearthly delights'
The 'captivating' show features over 70 pieces spanning everything from paintings to tapestries
By The Week UK Published
-
Patrick Bishop picks his five favourite books
The acclaimed historian chooses works by Ernest Hemingway, Richard Cobb and more
By The Week UK Published
-
Lady in the Lake: 'brooding' murder-mystery casts 'a potent spell'
Natalie Portman gives a 'scene-stealing' show in period thriller
By The Week UK Published
-
Twisters review: 'warm-blooded' film explores dangerous weather
The Week Recommends The film, focusing on 'tornado wranglers', stars Daisy Edgar-Jones and Glen Powell
By The Week UK Published
-
6 coastal homes in Cape Cod
Feature Featuring a wall of glass in Mashpee and an undulating roofline in Wellfleet
By The Week Staff Published
-
Peng Shepherd's 6 favorite works with themes of magical realism
Feature The author recommends works by Susanna Clarke, George Saunders, and more
By The Week US Published
-
Francis Alÿs: Ricochets – a 'heart-stopping' exhibition at London's Barbican
The Week Recommends 'Mesmerising' films of children at play around the world from Kharkiv to Mosul
By The Week UK Published