6 desirable homes with a ranch-style layout
Featuring a garage converted studio in New York and a private lanai in Hawaii
Croton-on-Hudson, New York
The Marshad House was designed by Marcel Breuer in 1950. The midcentury modern three-bedroom has a butterfly roof and cypress ceilings; a living room with a wall of windows, the original bluestone floor, and a local-stone fireplace; a chef's kitchen; an open family-dining room; an office; and a garage converted to a studio.
The wooded lot has mature landscaping, a patio, and an organic vegetable garden; Croton Gorge trailhead is two blocks' walk and a Manhattan train is 5 minutes' drive. $1,800,000. Dalia Valdes, Julia B. Fee Sotheby's International Realty, (914) 772-8002.
Malibu, California
This Spanish-style ranch home dates to 1959. The five-bedroom house features exposed beams, a tiled entry, living and family rooms with walls of French doors leading to the patio and pool, an eat-in kitchen with pantry, and a primary bedroom with bay window, fireplace, and French doors to a porch and garden.
The landscaped lot, five minutes from Zuma Beach and 90 from downtown L.A., includes a pool, spa, tennis court, gardens, and guesthouse. $6,995,000. Ellen Francisco, Coldwell Banker Realty, (310) 589-2464.
Haiku, Hawaii
The tropical-ranch layout of this 1992 four-bedroom home is designed for island living. The renovated and expanded furnished house has an open main room with vaulted shiplap ceilings and skylight, a kitchen with two islands, a dining area, and sliders to a palm-shaded deck, and a primary suite with a private lanai.
The 2-acre property on Maui's North Shore has fruit trees, lush foliage and flowers, and a guesthouse; Paia's amenities are 15 minutes' drive and Kahului airport is 30. $2,395,000. Josh Jerman, Hawaii Life, (808) 283-2222.
Shawnigan Lake, British Columbia
The V shape of this ranch home was created for sweeping lake and forest views. The four-bedroom home features a living room with floor-to-ceiling windows and suspended fireplace; an open kitchen with induction stovetop and eat-in island; and sliders to the wraparound deck.
The 1.52-acre property includes a yard, woods, stairs to a new dock, and 200 feet of lakefront; Valley Trail is nearby and Mill Bay is a 15-minute drive. $4,790,000 CAD. Jason Binab, The Agency, (778) 265-5552.
Los Angeles, California
The Freiler House in Crestwood Hills was designed by A. Quincy Jones and Whitney R. Smith in 1950. The midcentury-modern three-bedroom home has exposed beams, walls of windows and sliders, an open kitchen and dining area, and a step-down living room with patterned cement-block walls and fireplace.
Outside are a pool, a lawn, mature gardens including a rose garden, a greenhouse, and a garage; UCLA is 10 minutes by car. $2,895,000. The Cilic Group of Sotheby's International Realty–Pacific Palisades Brokerage, (310) 925-1402.
Nashville, Tennessee
This renovated 1960 three-bedroom ranch home has a Scandinavian feel. The home features an open layout, white walls and ceilings and pale wood floors, large bright windows, a streamlined kitchen with an eat-in quartz waterfall island and black cabinets, and a separate wing with a studio/laundry room and French doors to the yard.
The 0.91-acre lot in Dalemere, 20 minutes from downtown, has a xeriscaped front garden, wraparound lawn, pool, and separate cottage. $550,000. Murphie Clem, Compass, (615) 319-2353.
