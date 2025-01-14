6 impressive homes in Toronto
Featuring floating stairs in Lytton Park and a two-tiered infinity pool in Banbury-Don Mills
Forest Hill
Set on a leafy residential street, this four-bedroom home is near a park and walking trails. Renovated with sleek modern finishes, the house features a double-height, open main area with dining-living spaces and a gourmet kitchen; a primary suite with in-room tub, fireplace, and private terrace; a finished lower level with a bedroom and rec area; and a roof terrace.
The extensive back deck overlooks a grassy fenced yard lined with trees. $3,610,522 USD. Matthew Wise, Harvey Kalles Real Estate/Luxury Portfolio International, (416) 937-8933.
Lytton Park
This five-bedroom home is in a tree-lined neighborhood less than 10 minutes from public parks and gardens and 20 minutes from downtown. The 2024 open-plan house has 11-foot ceilings, two fireplaces, built-ins, custom chef's and prep kitchens, circular elevator and floating stairs, second-floor balcony and walls of windows, and downstairs media room, sauna, and fitness area.
The garden lot includes a saltwater pool. $6,533,500 USD. Barry Cohen and Aaron Luftspring, Barry Cohen Homes/Forbes Global Properties, (416) 223-1818.
The Annex
The 19-story Museum House was built in 2012 across from the Crystal of the Royal Ontario Museum, walking distance to high-end shops and dining. This full-floor two-bedroom condo unit features in-apartment elevator access, floor-to-ceiling windows, dark wood floors, stone-clad fireplace, chef's kitchen with wine refrigerator, and terraces with skyline views.
Local landmarks include the Royal Conservatory of Music, the University of Toronto's Philosopher's Walk, and Queen's Park. $6,240,163 USD. Elise Kalles, Harvey Kalles Real Estate/Luxury Portfolio International, (416) 441-2888 x291.
Sherwood Park
Overlooking 40-acre Sherwood Park, this three-bedroom 1920 Tudor is also walkable to shopping and the subway. The updated house has the original beamed ceilings, extensive millwork on walls and built-ins, multiple fireplaces, and wood floors; a sunny, updated eat-in kitchen opening to the patio; a paneled, window-lined, curved office alcove; and a finished attic and basement.
The 0.4-acre property has grassy yards, mature trees, a two-car garage, and an extended driveway. $3,180,371 USD. George Tambakis, Sotheby's International Realty Canada, (647) 390-7332.
Banbury-Don Mills
This award-winning 2020 home sits in a cul-de-sac next to Moccasin Trail Park and minutes from shopping. The six-bedroom house's main space features a retractable glass hangar door, living room with three-sided fireplace, and chef's kitchen with island and glass wall; the lower level includes a theater, fitness room, and second kitchen.
Balconies overlook a yard with a two-tiered infinity pool and hot tub, patios, outdoor kitchen, and firepit. $4,977,140 USD. Barry Cohen, Barry Cohen Homes/Forbes Global Properties, (416) 223-1818.
Midtown
The 2015 Allure building is steps from the shopping and dining of Yonge-Eglinton. This clean-lined two-bedroom condo unit has a modern kitchen with granite counters, hextile backsplash, and stainless appliances; living room with floor-to-ceiling windows, opening to a terrace with city views; and en-suite primary bedroom.
Amenities include owner's parking spot and storage locker; 24-hour concierge; and access to the building's gym, roof deck, rec room, and theater. $553,018 USD. Johane Lefrançois, Sotheby's International Realty Canada, (416) 526-1857.
