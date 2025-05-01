6 isolated homes for hermits
Featuring a secluded ranch on 560 acres in New Mexico and a home inspired by a 400-year-old Italian farmhouse in Colorado
Youngsville, New Mexico
Apache Mesa Ranch, an adobe estate on 560 isolated acres, is about 90 minutes from Santa Fe. The four-bedroom, Southwestern-style main house, built in 2004, features beamed ceilings, a living room with oak floors and arched doorways, and a kitchen with a wood-fired oven.
Scattered on the ponderosa-and juniper-dotted property are a studio, a one-bedroom casita, and an equestrian facility, all with mesa views. $5,150,000. Neil Lyon, Sotheby's International Realty—Santa Fe, (505) 660-8600.
Littleton, Colorado
Tucked among red rock outcroppings in Roxborough State Park, an hour outside Denver, this property has no visible neighbors. Built in 2016 in the style of a 400-year-old Italian farmhouse, the limestone-clad seven-bedroom has beamed ceilings, copper tubs, antique built-ins, and a chef's kitchen with Sub-Zero and Wolf appliances.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
The 8-acre property includes patios, a balcony, and a seasonal creek. $8,000,000. Gwenivere Snyder, LIV Sotheby's International Realty, (303) 718-1085.
Victor, Montana
This post-and-beam 2009 log home sits in the Bitterroot Mountains among the tall pines, on 116 acres surrounded by national forest. In the three-bedroom's main living space are cathedral ceilings, radiant-heated floors, a Tulikivi fireplace, and an extensive deck. A walk-out lower level features a living room, bedroom, and den.
About an hour from Missoula, the property also includes fruit trees, two ponds, and access to trails. $2,882,400. Dawn Maddux, Engel & Völkers Western Frontier—Missoula, (406) 550-4131.
Buchanan, Michigan
Located beside 400 acres of protected state land, this 52-acre estate is anchored by a post-and-beam barn from 1857 that's been converted into four-bedroom home with a vaulted great room and a wall of windows. Also on the property are a guesthouse, a fitness studio, and an infinity pool with pool house.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Warren Dunes State Park, on the banks of Lake Michigan, is 15 minutes away. $2,300,000. Ron Zarantenello, @properties New Buffalo/Christie's International Real Estate, (312) 835-4433.
Sandisfield, Massachusetts
About two hours from Boston, Atwater Pond sits on 321 wooded acres in Berkshire County, abutting a state forest. Down a long, pine-lined driveway is the 1970 main house, an updated, rustic-modern three-bedroom with shiplap walls and accordion doors that open to a deck with water views.
The property also includes a renovated 1920s guest cottage, an antique boathouse, a 32-acre pond, streams, and trails. $4,999,999. Alex Webel, Hall and Hall, (434) 989-1199.
Morganton, North Carolina
At the foot of Shortoff Mountain, this 2023 modern home is on 3.2 wooded acres near a national forest and lake. The two-bedroom's eclectic main living space features floor-to-ceiling art tiles, a gas fireplace, and a kitchen with a pop-art backsplash, granite island, and pantry.
Outside are a covered porch and firepit. Supplies and dining in Morganton are a half hour's drive away. $410,000. Polly Leadbetter, Engel & Völkers Foothills, (828) 443-5407.
-
Allies at War: a 'revelatory' account of the Second World War
The Week Recommends Tim Bouverie's 'old-fashioned diplomatic history' explores the often fraught relationship between world powers
-
The Friend: a 'graceful' but flawed dog movie
The Week Recommends Naomi Watts stars in 'intelligent' adaptation of Sigrid Nunez's book about a 'problematic pooch'
-
Louis Theroux returns to the West Bank for new documentary
In the spotlight The film-maker meets Jewish settlers with his signature 'faux naivety'
-
Critics' choice: Variations on family values
Feature French cuisine gets a Vietnamese twist, a one-man Turkish kitchen, and a family-run Italian restaurant
-
Music reviews: Julien Baker & Torres, Tunde Adebimpe, and Rhiannon Giddens & Justin Robinson
Feature "Send a Prayer My Way," "Thee Black Boltz," "What Did the Blackbird Say to the Crow"
-
Film reviews: The Accountant 2 and The Shrouds
Feature A number cruncher crushes a new set of bad guys and mourners buy a view into their loved ones' graves
-
Art review: The Frick Collection
Feature After a $330 million renovation and expansion, New York City's Frick Collection has reopened to the public
-
Amor Towles' 6 favorite books from the 1950s
Feature The author recommends works by Vladimir Nabokov, Jack Kerouac, and more