6 isolated homes for hermits

Youngsville, New Mexico

(Image credit: Daniel Nadelbach)

Apache Mesa Ranch, an adobe estate on 560 isolated acres, is about 90 minutes from Santa Fe. The four-bedroom, Southwestern-style main house, built in 2004, features beamed ceilings, a living room with oak floors and arched doorways, and a kitchen with a wood-fired oven.

(Image credit: Daniel Nadelbach)

Scattered on the ponderosa-and juniper-dotted property are a studio, a one-bedroom casita, and an equestrian facility, all with mesa views. $5,150,000. Neil Lyon, Sotheby's International Realty—Santa Fe, (505) 660-8600.

Littleton, Colorado

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

Tucked among red rock outcroppings in Roxborough State Park, an hour outside Denver, this property has no visible neighbors. Built in 2016 in the style of a 400-year-old Italian farmhouse, the limestone-clad seven-bedroom has beamed ceilings, copper tubs, antique built-ins, and a chef's kitchen with Sub-Zero and Wolf appliances.

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

The 8-acre property includes patios, a balcony, and a seasonal creek. $8,000,000. Gwenivere Snyder, LIV Sotheby's International Realty, (303) 718-1085.

Victor, Montana

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

This post-and-beam 2009 log home sits in the Bitterroot Mountains among the tall pines, on 116 acres surrounded by national forest. In the three-bedroom's main living space are cathedral ceilings, radiant-heated floors, a Tulikivi fireplace, and an extensive deck. A walk-out lower level features a living room, bedroom, and den.

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

About an hour from Missoula, the property also includes fruit trees, two ponds, and access to trails. $2,882,400. Dawn Maddux, Engel & Völkers Western Frontier—Missoula, (406) 550-4131.

Buchanan, Michigan

(Image credit: VHT)

Located beside 400 acres of protected state land, this 52-acre estate is anchored by a post-and-beam barn from 1857 that's been converted into four-bedroom home with a vaulted great room and a wall of windows. Also on the property are a guesthouse, a fitness studio, and an infinity pool with pool house.

(Image credit: VHT)

Warren Dunes State Park, on the banks of Lake Michigan, is 15 minutes away. $2,300,000. Ron Zarantenello, @properties New Buffalo/Christie's International Real Estate, (312) 835-4433.

Sandisfield, Massachusetts

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

About two hours from Boston, Atwater Pond sits on 321 wooded acres in Berkshire County, abutting a state forest. Down a long, pine-lined driveway is the 1970 main house, an updated, rustic-modern three-bedroom with shiplap walls and accordion doors that open to a deck with water views.

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

The property also includes a renovated 1920s guest cottage, an antique boathouse, a 32-acre pond, streams, and trails. $4,999,999. Alex Webel, Hall and Hall, (434) 989-1199.

Morganton, North Carolina

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

At the foot of Shortoff Mountain, this 2023 modern home is on 3.2 wooded acres near a national forest and lake. The two-bedroom's eclectic main living space features floor-to-ceiling art tiles, a gas fireplace, and a kitchen with a pop-art backsplash, granite island, and pantry.

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

Outside are a covered porch and firepit. Supplies and dining in Morganton are a half hour's drive away. $410,000. Polly Leadbetter, Engel & Völkers Foothills, (828) 443-5407.