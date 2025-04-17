6 must-see homes in Boston
Featuring a factory-turned-loft in South Boston and a wraparound roof deck in South End
Back Bay West
Built in 1899 and renovated in 2012, the Peabody & Stearns–designed Bradley Mansion is walking distance to Fenway Park and the Charles River. The four-bedroom condo has 14-foot ceilings, an oval living room with decorative molding and stained glass, a chef's kitchen, and a primary suite with sauna.
Outside are two terraces, a patio with a grill and fireplace, and three parking spaces. $5,750,000. Beth Dickerson, Gibson Sotheby's International Realty, (617) 510-8565.
South Boston
Built as a factory in 1906 and converted into lofts in 2003, this Georgian Revival building is in a walkable neighborhood, near coffee and dining. The one-bedroom condo (which can be expanded) has wood-clad ceilings, exposed ducts, brick walls, tall windows, and in-unit laundry.
Building amenities include a gym, a lap pool, and a full-time concierge, as well as parking and shared outdoor space. $1,140,000. Paolo Jimenez, Engel & Völkers Boston, (857) 424-0141.
Jamaica Plain
The Garden House, a new five-bedroom modern colonial, sits on a hilled lot on a leafy residential street that's a short walk to Franklin Park and the zoo. A double-height living room anchors the open-plan home, which includes an eat-in kitchen with an island and a skylit top-floor primary suite with a soaker tub.
It also features an attached two-car garage and a deck. $2,450,000. Ricardo Rodriguez, Coldwell Banker Realty, (617) 266-4430.
South End
Situated across from Peters Park, this renovated 1999 three-bedroom in the Laconia Lofts has a wraparound roof deck with skyline views. The two-story penthouse condo features 18-foot ceilings, a soundproof primary suite, a theater, heated floors, and wine storage.
Outside are a kitchen, an alfresco dining space, a firepit, and seating nooks. $6,199,000. Johnny Hatem Jr., George Sarkis, and Manny Sarkis, The Sarkis Team at Douglas Elliman, (781) 603-8702.
Seaport
This penthouse condo in the 2018 Echelon Seaport building is a block from the water and close to museums, dining, and the New England Aquarium. The open-plan, corner three-bedroom has coffered ceilings and walls of windows, plus a bar, laundry room, and modern kitchen.
A spacious patio has water views and a grill gas line; building amenities include door staff and a pool. $5,395,000. Collin Sullivan, William Raveis Real Estate/ Luxury Portfolio International, (617) 529-6622.
Jamaica Plain
Located a block from the Emerald Necklace Conservancy, a 1,100-acre greenway, this top-floor corner apartment near transportation and shops is a short drive to museums. The 1925 two-bedroom includes high ceilings, period accents, treetop views, and French doors that open to a painted brick sunroom.
The pet-friendly building offers laundry and storage, plus access to a roof deck and patio. $540,000. Melony Swasey, Gibson Sotheby's International Realty, (617) 971-7080.
