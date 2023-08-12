Subscribe & SaveSubscribeSubscribe to The Week magazine and save.
Give a GiftGive a Gift
Skip advert
Feature

6 private homes in the woods

It doesn’t hurt to look!

byThe Week Staff
August 12, 2023

Mount Shasta, California

House

Josh Thomas

Sentinel Retreat stands on 55 acres of oak, dogwood and pine near Lake Siskiyou and Shasta Trinity National Forest. The four-bedroom, red cedar-log home features a great room with a 20-foot tree-and-bear sculpture, rock fireplace and picture windows framing Mount Shasta; a chef's kitchen; and two main suites with patios.

House

Josh Thomas

Outside are a firepit, a deck with a grill, a gazebo with a hot tub, and wildlife, outdoor sports, and all-season trails; downtown is 10 minutes' drive. $5,678,000. Todd Renfrew, California Outdoor Properties, (707) 365-5064.

Becket, Massachusetts 

House

Michel Arnaud

This rebuilt 1968 farmhouse sits in a meadow amid 250 acres of Berkshire woodlands. The four-bedroom home has an open main living space with outsize windows, chef's kitchen with marble and soap-stone counters, and doors to a wraparound deck; a downstairs en suite; three upstairs bedrooms with balconies; and a large screened porch.

House

Michel Arnaud

On the grounds are a new barn with solar-clad metal roof, 1-acre swimming pond, tennis court, and hiking and skiing trails. $2,750,000. Selina Lamb, Birch Properties, (413) 331-7483.

Harbert, Michigan 

House

Courtesy image

Nestled among mature trees, this four-bedroom home is also across from a wooded preserve and walking distance to Lake Michigan. Built in 2020, the open-plan, organic modern house features wide-plank wooden floors, walls of windows facing the trees, eat-in chef's kitchen, and living room with fireplace and sliders to a wraparound patio with a pergola, fireplace and dining area.

House

Courtesy image

The 0.55-acre lot includes a lawn, firepit, in-ground pool, and guesthouse. $2,975,000. Don Kamp, @properties/Luxury Portfolio International, (269) 449-6666.

West Dover, Vermont

House

Courtesy image

Pinnacle House in the Mount Snow Valley is surrounded by deciduous woods. The cedar-shingled six-bedroom home has a cathedral-height, African wood-paneled living room with a stone fireplace and wall of windows facing the slopes; a lower level with hot-tub room and fitness and media area; and a guest suite over the two-car heated garage.

House

Courtesy image

The 2.2-acre property includes an elevated deck and a stone dining patio. $2,750,000. Patrice Schneider, Four Seasons Sotheby's International Realty, (802) 375-3610.

Hillsdale, New York

House

Courtesy image

Dragonfly, a seven-bedroom estate, comes with 129.5 acres of forested land. The restored 1986 house features a three-story step-down living room with two wood-burning stoves and 18 windows; an open kitchen with herringbone wood island, breakfast nook, and French doors to a patio; and attached garage with guest quarters.

House

Courtesy image

Outside are landscaped terraces, pine, birch, and maple trees, and two ponds, one with a floating deck; Hudson and Great Barrington are 20 minutes' drive. $3,495,000. Oliver Brown, Houlihan Lawrence, (917) 680-8933. 

Scappoose, Oregon 

House

Courtesy image

This two-bedroom home's 6.5-acre parcel abuts designated forest land and includes two meadows and two creeks. The 2014 house features a half-star roofline, cork floors, a compact kitchen with wood cabinetry, a first-floor primary suite, and a spiral staircase to a lofted second bedroom.

House

Courtesy image

Once owned by a granite sculptor, the property includes a detached 2,500-square-foot outbuilding with a shop/garage, studio, office, and kitchenette, plus a separate wood/metal shop. $589,000. Vanessa Calvert, Cascade Hasson Sotheby's International Realty, (503) 869-8421. 

Skip advert

This article was first published in the latest issue of The Week magazine. If you want to read more like it, you can try six risk-free issues of the magazine here.

Skip advert
Skip advert

Recommended

The Week contest: Lazy job
A woman sits outside as she does work on her laptop
Feature

The Week contest: Lazy job

The Check-In: A long weekend in Napa Valley
A vineyard in Napa Valley
Feature

The Check-In: A long weekend in Napa Valley

6 homey havens in the urban jungle
House
Feature

6 homey havens in the urban jungle

The Week contest: Housing monument
A brick wall
Feature

The Week contest: Housing monument

Most Popular

Homepage

Homepage