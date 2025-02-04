6 lavish homes for wine lovers

Carmel Valley, California

This Marcel Sedletzky-designed four-bedroom home has a dine-in wine cellar with barrel-vault ceilings and extensive shelving. The 1971 house features creative angles and window placement, redwood walls, stained-glass fireplace surrounds, a chef's kitchen, and a conversation pit.

The 1.23-acre La Rancheria lot has a one-bedroom guesthouse, pool, deck, terraced plantings, and fountain; local wineries abound, and Carmel‐by‐the‐Sea's 17 tasting rooms are 20 minutes' drive. $4,995,000. Courtney Stanley and Skip Marquard, Sotheby's International Realty–Carmel Valley Brokerage, (831) 293-3030.

Houston, Texas

The climate-controlled glass wine vault of this land-marked house comes with a rolling ladder for the topmost bottles on its floor-to-ceiling built-ins. The 1958 five-bedroom home, once owned by former Texas Gov. John B. Connally, has a gold-topped circular foyer and Greek-columned gallery leading to the reception rooms, and an eat-in gourmet kitchen with a wine refrigerator.

The formally landscaped lot in River Oaks, 15 minutes from downtown, includes a patio, pool, pool-house gym, lawns, and mature trees. $7,995,000. Laura Sweeney, Compass, (713) 503-0700.

Indianapolis, Indiana

This 1996 Mediterranean Revival includes a 1,750-bottle wine cellar with stone floors and a wrought-iron chandelier. The four-bedroom house, designed by J. Landfair Welty, features a vaulted great room with Palladian French doors and carved limestone fireplace, eat-in kitchen with breakfast nook, dining area with butler's pantry, and game room with wet bar.

The 4.6-acre property has a fountain courtyard, gardens, lawns, and woods; shops and amenities are nearby and downtown is 25 minutes. $7,750,000. Mark Zukerman, Encore Sotheby's International Realty, (317) 660-4444.

Portland, Oregon

Cedarhurst, an 1895 English Country–style home, features a rack-lined brick wine cellar with space for a tasting table. The updated eight-bedroom house has preserved historic details, six fireplaces, grand rooms, and an eat-in chef's kitchen with a glass-fronted wine cabinet.

The freshly landscaped 1.65-acre lot has a lawn, greenhouse, portico, and sitting area with lap pool and fireplace; the Willamette River and downtown are minutes away. $6,600,000. Mimi McCaslin and Anne-Marie Knapp, LUXE | Forbes Global Properties, (503) 784-4444.

Austin, Texas

The open living area of this 2024 five-bedroom home includes a design-forward, glass-walled wine room. The main space features 28-foot ceilings, a floating glass-and-wood staircase, plaster walls, wide-plank oak floors, and a fireplace with porcelain surround; sitting and dining areas; and a gourmet kitchen with an eat-in waterfall island.

The Westwood Terrace property, 15 minutes from downtown, has a lawn, a pool with spa, and a dog run. $6,395,000. Greg Walling, Moreland Properties/Luxury Portfolio International, (512) 633-3787.

Edmond, Oklahoma

The wine room of this 2008 Regency Pointe home reflects the building's Mediterranean-Tudor aesthetic in its brick walls, iron-filigree door, and vineyard mural. The three-bedroom house also has a wrought-iron staircase, built-ins throughout, an open kitchen with dining bar, a living room with two-sided gas fireplace, a library, and a media room.

Outside are a fenced backyard and patio and access to a shared pool, playground, and basketball court, and Oklahoma City is 20 minutes' drive. $459,900. Sally Limber, Chinowth & Cohen, (405) 202-4899.