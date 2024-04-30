6 picturesque homes in Arizona

Sedona

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

This 2024 three-bedroom in West Sedona is minutes from shopping, dining, and hiking. The Dan Jensvold-designed home has owned solar panels, Douglas fir ceilings, art lights, a glass elevator, wood and polished-concrete floors, white-oak cabinetry, a chef's kitchen with a farmhouse sink, a great room with a wall of windows; a primary suite with a kiva fireplace; and Arhaus furnishings sold separately.

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

Outside are balconies, a roof deck wired for a hot tub, a desert-scaped lot, and red rock views. $2,895,000. Paul Galloway, Galloway Realty, (928) 821-3000.

Litchfield Park

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

Glendale is 45 minutes from this six-bedroom traditional home, and several desert nature areas are nearby. Built as a model in 2021, the open-plan house features exposed beams, shiplap walls, an airy kitchen with an eat-in quartz island, and a living-dining room with a wall-width slider to the backyard.

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

In the back are a covered patio; a landscaped pool; a kitchen gazebo with a refrigerator, grill, dining bar, and flat-screen TV; and a deck with a linear firepit. $900,000. Bob Nathan, Engel & Völkers Scottsdale, (480) 515-5900.

Marana

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

Tucked into a stone hill near a state park and trailheads, this three-bedroom desert home is just 30 minutes from Tucson. The 2022 Soloway Designs glass house has Italian-tile floors, an open great room with a piano alcove, a gourmet kitchen with a butler's pantry, and a roof deck; furnishings, art, and piano are also for sale.

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

The 9.16-acre property includes an infinity pool with overhead waterfall misting, a hot tub, a firepit, a barbecue station, and panoramic views. $3,800,000. Sandy Northcutt, Long Realty Co./Luxury Portfolio International, (520) 409-5301.

Flagstaff

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

Currently a high-end rustic vacation rental, this five-bedroom log cabin is in a rural area near hiking and camping, but also 15 minutes' drive from downtown Flagstaff. The updated 1973 home features a well-appointed kitchen with granite counters and breakfast bar and a sunken dining area with saltillo tiles and double wood-burning stove.

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

The 1-acre wooded parcel includes a covered porch, a patio, grassy yards, a barbecue area, and a hot tub. $1,445,000. Brad Kimmelman, Russ Lyon Sotheby's International Realty, (480) 788-1321.

Paradise Valley

(Image credit: Todd French Photography)

This Mexican-modern five-bedroom is in a residential neighborhood at the base of Camelback Mountain, 10 minutes from Old Town Scottsdale. The updated 1965 home has 9-foot beamed ceilings, wide-plank floors, an open-plan kitchen and family room, and a primary suite with a fireplace, sitting area, and walk-in closet.

(Image credit: Todd French Photography)

The xeriscaped lot includes a pool, grotto waterfall, hot tub, covered stone patio, outdoor fireplace, two-bedroom guesthouse, and private pickleball court. $4,195,000. Jenny Mueller, Launch powered by Compass, (602) 502-6600.

Tucson

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

In the Dunbar Spring neighborhood, this two-bedroom home is walking distance to dining, shops, and the Tucson Museum of Art. Converted from a 1959 chapel, the house features 18-foot wood-clad ceilings, brick floors, adobe walls, and color accents; a brightly tiled kitchen; and a primary bedroom with a log-beam ceiling and concrete floors.

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

Outside are a walled courtyard with a brick patio and garden and a backyard with a patio and an outdoor wood-burning oven. $525,000. Tyler Lopez, Long Realty–Tanque Verde/Luxury Portfolio International, (520) 918-5270.