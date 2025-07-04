Properties of the week: bright and cheerful houses

Wiltshire: Rose Bower, Broad Chalke, Salisbury

(Image credit: Myddelton & Major)

A 17th century country retreat in the heart of the Chalke Valley. 2 beds, family bath, kitchen, 2 receps, garage, summer house. £650,000; Myddelton & Major

London: Godfrey Street, Chelsea SW3

(Image credit: John D. Wood & Co.)

An attractive yellow house with an open-plan entertaining area. 3 beds (1 en suite), roof terrace, WC, kitchen, recep/dining room. £2.25m; John D. Wood & Co

Norfolk: Thatch Cottage, Great Fransham

(Image credit: Sowerbys)

Charming Grade II property with approx. 0.4 acres of landscaped grounds, paddock views to the rear and a newly installed thatched roof. 3 beds, family bath, kitchen, 2 receps, snug, triple garage/workshop, gardens. £525,000; Sowerbys

Somerset: Little Court, Ash Priors

(Image credit: Stags)

Priors. Grade II former coach house believed to date back to 1808. 3 beds, 2 baths, kitchen/breakfast room, 3 receps, office/garden room, gardens. £650,000; Stags

Essex: Crawley House, Elmdon, Saffron Walden

(Image credit: Cheffins)

A Grade II house in the heart of the village, with beautiful grounds of approx. 0.5 acres. 5 beds (1 en suite), 2 baths, kitchen/breakfast room, 3 receps, outbuildings. £1.15m; Cheffins

Cornwall: Toads Place, Fowey

(Image credit: Rohrs & Rowe)

Fowey. A landmark Georgian house, enjoying panoramic southerly views of the harbour and Pont Pill. 6 beds (1 en suite), family bath, shower, kitchen/dining room, 2 receps, music room, studio, terraced garden. OIEO £1.85m; Rohrs & Rowe

Gloucestershire: Kennel Farm, Coleford

(Image credit: Fine & Country)

An old farmhouse dating back to the 18th century, set within four acres. 5 beds (4 en suite), shower, kitchen/breakfast room, 2 receps, gym, 2-bed barn conversion, paddock, summer house, gardens. £1.6m; Fine & Country