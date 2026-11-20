Hampshire: Quay Hill, Lymington

(Image credit: Savills)

A beautifully refurbished Grade II house, on a picturesque cobbled street in the heart of a Georgian market town. The property currently operates as an established and successful holiday let. 5 beds, 2 baths, kitchen, 2 receps, courtyard garden. £750,000; Savills.

Cumbria: Carleton House, Carleton, Carlisle

(Image credit: H&H Land & Estates)

Magnificent country house dating from 1785 and set in approx. 31.5 acres of gardens, woodland and pasture on the banks of the River Petteril. Main suite, 3 further beds, family bath, 4 receps, kitchen/breakfast room, stables, outbuildings, garden, parking. £1.1 million; H&H Land & Estates.

Bath: Queen’s Parade

(Image credit: Carter Jonas)

An exceptional honey-coloured stone townhouse in the centre of Bath, backing onto Royal Victoria Park. Main suite with dressing room, 3 further beds, 3 baths, kitchen, 4 receps, garden, studio, enclosed parking. £2.9 million; Carter Jonas.

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Roxburghshire: Glendouglas House, Jedburgh

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

A handsome and classically proportioned house with approx. 34 acres of land on the banks of the Jed Water river. 6 beds, 5 baths, 2 kitchens, 4 receps, study, 2-bed self-contained cottage, 3-bed lodge (currently let), workshop, garden, parking. OIEO £2 million; Knight Frank.

Yorkshire: Micklegate, York

(Image credit: Inigo)

A fine Grade II* townhouse with an abundance of period features. The York Georgian Society acquired it in 1962 and undertook a complete restoration. 4 beds, 3 baths, kitchen/breakfast room, recep, 2 studies, courtyard garden. £950,000; Inigo.

Cambridgeshire: High Street, Sawston

(Image credit: Cheffins)

Charming Grade II double-fronted former farmhouse with plenty of period features. 5 beds, 2 baths, kitchen, 4 receps, utility, garden, parking. £1.15 million; Cheffins.

Kent: The Red House, Barham

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

Handsome Grade II house in the heart of the village, with elegant interiors. 7 beds, 5 baths, kitchen, 6 receps, 1-bed annexe, garden, parking. £1.75 million; Strutt & Parker.